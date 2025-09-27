Razzak steps down from selection panel, collects nomination form for BCB election

National selector Abdur Razzak has tendered his resignation from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selection panel.

The BCB disclosed the news today, saying that Razzak resigned from the post after more than four years of service.

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Razzak, who is the country’s leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket and the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim 200 wickets in One Day Internationals, joined the National Selection Panel in January 2021.

On his decision Razzak said he wants to explore the possibilities of contributing to the game in a larger scale.

"I had the honour of playing for the national team for 14 years and had the privilege of serving as a national selector for over four years,” he said.

“I believe the time has come for me to step down from this position to explore the possibilities of contributing to the game that has given me so much. I feel this is the right thing to do," he said.

Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, Chairman of the National Selection Panel, expressed his gratitude to Razzak for his invaluable contribution.

"He was an invaluable member of the panel and brought his undoubted experience and vision to the selection process,” Lipu said.

“We thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future, which we hope will remain closely connected with Bangladesh cricket," Lipu added.

Razzak collects nomination form

Immediate after tendering his resignation from the national team selection panel, Abdur Razzak collected nomination form for the upcoming BCB election.

Distribution of nomination papers for the BCB director posts began at 10:00 am today.

Razzak has collected his nomination on behalf of the Khulna Divisional Sports Association. Nomination submissions are scheduled for Sunday between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Several other former cricketers have already collected nomination papers for the director posts, including Aminul Islam Bulbul, Khaled Mashud Pilot, Faruk Ahmed, and Tamim Iqbal.

Amongst other, who collected nomination form was former BCB director Iftekhar Rahman Mithu to contest from the Categroy-2, Debabrata Pal from Jahangirnagar University (category-3) and Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir from Chittagong University (category-3).

Withdrawal of candidacy will be allowed until October 1 and the final candidate list will be announced at 2:00 PM.

The much-anticipated BCB election will take at a city hotel on October 6 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The results will be announced the same evening at 6:00 PM. The election of the president and vice-presidents will follow at 7:30 PM.