Salma first female to be appointed as BCB selector

Former Women's team captain Salma Khatun became the first female to be appointed as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector.

She joins Sajjad Ahmed Shipon to select the national women's team.

BCB media and communications chairman Iftekhar Rahman announced Salma's inclusion today after a board meeting, terming it as a revolutionary decision.

"I think this is a revolutionary decision," Iftekahr said on Saturday. "With Salma, the women's team will benefit even more in the future. This is the first time this has happened in the country."

Salma, the new selector of the women's team, is one of the early players of Bangladesh women's cricket. She has played 46 ODIs and 95 T20Is by wearing Bangladesh jersey. She was also the captain of the women's Asia Cup-winning team in 2018.

Salma, who last played a match in July 2023, has not yet announced her official retirement.

"She has been included as a selector for the women's national team for the first time," Iftekahr said. "All you know, she was the best bowler and all-rounder in ICC rankings in 2014. She was the captain of the national team for a long time. We believe she will do good job."