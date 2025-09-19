Wheelchair cricket vice captain Ripon wins International Icon Award 2025 in Nepal

Md Ripon Uddin, Vice Captain of the Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team, has been honored with the International Icon Award 2025 in Nepal, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to wheelchair cricket and his tireless efforts to promote inclusivity in sports.

A true sports leader and role model, Ripon has proudly represented Bangladesh on the international stage and inspired countless young people with disabilities to chase their dreams with determination and courage. His story reflects resilience, leadership, and an enduring passion for cricket.

This honor comes just days after Ripon was celebrated at home with the National Influence Awards 2025, organized by Star Bangladesh, which recognized his exceptional contribution to the country’s sporting arena.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Association praised Ripon’s achievements, saying his success will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations and greatly enhance the confidence of athletes with disabilities in their pursuit of excellence.