Smith eager for Ashes after England-India series

Steve Smith is raring to go against England in the home Ashes later this year.

The charismatic Australia batter, who has the third-highest Test runs against England after Sir Don Bradman and Allan Border, opened up about the five-Test series in an interview with Sky Sports.

Smith conceded that he was closely following the recently concluded England-India Test series, and that England’s aggressive style of play is likely to produce an exciting contest Down Under.

“I watched a lot of the series against India and it was one of the best Test series I've seen in a long time. The cricket that was played by both teams was outstanding.

“England have a good side at the moment. They are obviously playing a really aggressive brand of cricket.

“I think coming down to Australia, particularly for their batters, it's going to be a big challenge. The wickets in the last three-four years have been really tricky.

“We've obviously got a very experienced bowling lineup with guys that have played over a long period of time and been extremely successful. I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a great series.”

Smith also weighed in on the achievements of England’s Joe Root, who recently eclipsed the likes of Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter of all time.

“I think not just in that series (against India) but probably the last two years, he’s been incredible. His ability to make big scores - to go from 50 to 100 - which was one thing he got caught in that spot for a while.

“Now he’s just making that count and making huge scores. He hasn’t scored a hundred in Australia.

“I think that’s been talked about quite a lot. I’m sure that’s something he wants to tick off his bucket list as well.”

Root has been in staggering form with the bat for England since their last tour Down Under, having recently become the first batter to have notched 6,000 runs in the World Test Championship.

When asked if Australia will be looking to resort to competitive banter to get the better of the England lynchpin, Smith said, “I think the way we’ve played out cricket in the last few years is to just let our skills do the talking.

“We’ve played really good cricket in the last four years in Test cricket, making two World Test Championship Finals.

“So we’re doing a lot of things right. For us, it’s just letting our skills take over.”

Another major tournament outing on the cards for Australia’s seasoned campaigner is featuring in the LA28 Olympics.

With cricket making a return to the Olympic Games for the first time in 128 years, Smith expanded on what it will mean to be a part of the landmark moment.

“I've watched a lot of Olympics since I was a young kid and I've really enjoyed watching the Australian athletes go about it.

“When I heard that cricket was going to be a part of it, I was like that would be really cool to be involved in.

“I've obviously played in lots of World Cups and Ashes and Border-Gavaskar Trophies and things like that, when this popped up, it was something new.

“A new opportunity to represent your country on the world stage. I'd love to be involved in that. But still a fair bit away, so we'll see.”