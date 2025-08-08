Foulkes shines on New Zealand Test debut

When Zak Foulkes boarded the long flight home to New Zealand from Zimbabwe 10 days ago he had every reason to assume that his playing commitments in the African country were completed.

The fast bowler had played in the Twenty20 series but returned to New Zealand before the two Tests.

Then an injury to Nathan Smith meant that Foulkes had to fly back through 10 time zones, and he made his Test debut Thursday and took four wickets as New Zealand dominated the first day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

"It hasn't really sunk in," said Foulkes after taking four for 38 as New Zealand shot out Zimbabwe, who chose to bat after winning the toss, for 125.

New Zealand then reached 174 for one to end the first day in command.

"It was nice to spend a few days at home," said the 23-year old from Canterbury.

"Then I got on the big bird back here. I was very surprised to get the call. It was surreal to make my debut."

Foulkes came on as first change after Matt Henry had taken the first two Zimbabwe wickets.

Foulkes, who helped New Zealand win the T20 international tri-series in Harare before his trip home, claimed his first Test wicket when Zimbabwe's left-handed star Sean Williams edged a swinging delivery to Will Young at third slip.

Foulkes followed up by having another left-hander, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, also snapped up in the slips by Young.

Foulkes then dismissed Sikandar Raza and Trevor Gwandu.

But Foulkes still played second fiddle to Henry, who took five for 40.

Henry continued in the outstanding form in Zimbabwe which earned him T20 player-of-the-series honours and player of the match in the first Test, which New Zealand won by nine wickets at the same venue last week.

With New Zealand fielding three debutants in Foulkes, Jacob Duffy and Matthew Fisher, Henry was the only pace bowler with any Test experience in the line-up.

Henry struck with his ninth delivery when Brian Bennett was caught by Young at third slip without scoring.

He trapped Nick Welch leg before wicket for nine before claiming the key wicket of top-scorer Brendan Taylor, caught at cover for 44 shortly after lunch.

Henry bowled tailenders Vincent Masekesa and Blessing Muzarabani as the Zimbabwe innings subsided.

"He's really taken that leadership role. He was happy to help me, which was awesome," said Foulkes.

Taylor, 39, was banned for three-and-a-half years in January 2022 for breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code as well as a drugs offence.

He had not played Test cricket since captaining Zimbabwe against Bangladesh in Harare in July 2021 in a match in which he scored 81 and 92.

Devon Conway (79 not out) and Young (74) put on 162 for New Zealand's first wicket.

"We're in a very good position. Hopefully we can build on that," said Foulkes.