Pakistan retains Rizwan as ODI captain for Windies series

Pakistan will play 3 T20Is against the WI in Florida before flying to the Caribbean for a further 3 ODIs

Mohammad Rizwan
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 04:26 AM

Pakistan Friday retained Mohammad Rizwan as skipper for a one-day series in the West Indies, but continued to sideline him and star batter Babar Azam from the Twenty20 squad.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals against the West Indies on July 31 in Florida before flying to the Caribbean for a further three one-day internationals.

Rizwan's captaincy was in danger after Pakistan crashed out in the first round of the Champions Trophy in March followed by a 3-0 defeat in New Zealand.

"Rizwan will continue to lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against West Indies with the 16-member squad including only one uncapped player in Hassan Nawaz," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Rizwan and Babar have not been part of the T20I squad since earlier this year.

Salman Agha will captain the T20I side, with fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi recalled after missing the Bangladesh series.

Pakistan lost the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh 2-1 Thursday - their first T20I series defeat against the opponents.

The ODI series will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago from August 8.

T20I squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

