Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BCB monitoring security of Bangladesh players in PSL

The Board has been in regular contact with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and fast bowler Nahid Rana, who are currently playing in the ongoing PSL

Update : 07 May 2025, 08:55 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is closely monitoring the evolving security situation over the past 24 hours.

The safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) remain the Board's top priority, according to a BCB press release issued today.

The Board has been in regular contact with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and fast bowler Nahid Rana, who are currently playing in the ongoing PSL.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed is also personally keeping track of the developments and has spoken directly with PSL CEO Salman Naseer to ensure the players' safety and peace of mind, the release added.

"The BCB is in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the security of our players," the release said.

The BCB appreciates the cooperation extended by the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission and will continue to assess the situation.

Topics:

CricketBCBBangladesh Cricket BoardPakistan Super League
Read More

Gujarat edge Mumbai in last-ball thriller to top table

Rabada back in IPL after serving ban

Miraz nominated for ICC’s Player of the Month award

Liton new captain, Tigers squad announced for T20I series against UAE and Pakistan

Tigers to visit Sri Lanka for all-format tour beginning June

Bengaluru edge past Chennai in thriller

Latest News

Govt to import four additional LNG cargoes at 2,800C

'Safe zone in Rakhine will resolve the Rohingya crisis better than a corridor'

Dr Khalilur: India’s push-in effort is inappropriate

Khaleda Zia’s return sparks new pulse in BNP

Tisha’s father files murder case at ICT against Sheikh Hasina, Mustaque, 445 others

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x