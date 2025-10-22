Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first family photos with daughter on Diwali

The couple, who became parents on September 8, 2024, had kept their little one away from public attention until now

Photo: Instagram
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 02:35 PM

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally introduced fans to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, through a heartwarming Diwali post.

The couple, who became parents on September 8, 2024, had kept their little one away from public attention until now. On Tuesday, they shared the first family photos on Instagram, showing Dua comfortably nestled in her parents’ arms, twinning with her mother in a sweet display of family love. The post was captioned, “Happy Diwali.”

The pictures immediately won over fans and fellow celebrities alike. 

Deepika has previously spoken about the journey of motherhood. In an interview with Marie Claire, she revealed that deciding Dua’s name took them two months. “We wanted to spend some time holding her, letting her experience the world and develop her own personality,” she shared.

Deepika added that the name came to her in the middle of the night while Ranveer was away on a shoot, and she texted it to him, describing it as a reflection of what Dua means to them.

On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his film Dhurandhar, while Deepika has projects including Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Atlee’s upcoming film with Allu Arjun.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
