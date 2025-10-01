Deepika Padukone becomes the most searched Indian actor of the decade

Deepika Padukone has cemented her position as one of Indian cinema’s most influential stars, not just on screen, but online as well.

According to IMDb’s special report marking 25 years of Indian cinema, she has emerged as the most-searched Indian actor of the past decade, surpassing some of the industry’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth.

What makes this finding significant is that the top spot did not go to a male superstar or a South Indian cinema heavyweight, but to a female actor, reflecting the changing dynamics of stardom in India. Deepika leads the list, followed closely by Shah Rukh Khan.

The late Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Alia Bhatt also secured places in the top five, underlining the range of talent that audiences have consistently sought out. The rest of the top 10 includes Bollywood giants such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar, with only two regional stars, Prabhas and Dhanush, making the cut.

Reacting to IMDb’s report, Deepika said: “When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into.”

She added: “The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me, have also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread. IMDb’s Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible.”