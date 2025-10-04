Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly engaged

  • They exchanged rings in ceremony with close friends and family
  • No official statement made; wedding planned for February 2026
Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 12:13 PM

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly engaged after being in a relationship for several years, according to multiple media outlets.

What We Know

The couple is said to have exchanged rings in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members. While no official statement has been made by either actor, reports suggest they are planning to tie the knot in February 2026.

A report by India Today claims the two have decided on a 2026 wedding date but are keeping the details under wraps for now.

Fueling Speculation

Recent social media activity from Rashmika has further fueled engagement rumors. On Dussehra, she posted a photo in traditional attire with a tilak on her forehead, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude for the support on the trailer and songs from her upcoming film Thamma.

Fans quickly speculated the post might hint at a personal milestone, with many believing it referenced her recent engagement.

Career Updates

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Thamma, a horror-comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, is slated for release on October 21, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, a Telugu spy action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which released earlier this year.

The duo previously starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, sparking on-screen chemistry that later led to real-life dating rumors.

 

Topics:

Celebritiesshowtimeengagement
Read More

August TV lineup packed with big releases

The Electric State: Looks beautiful, feels empty

Selena Gomez reveals engagement to Benny Blanco

All eyes on flood victims: Filmmakers, actors, musicians call for unity and rescue actions

Sohini Sarkar ties the knot

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar dies from wrong treatment

Latest News

Single-use plastics to be banned at Bangladesh Secretariat from Sunday

Gaza civil defence says heavy Israeli strikes despite Trump appeal

Import and export resume through Benapole port after five days

US: Bangladesh making significant efforts to eliminate trafficking

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to maritime cooperation with small island states

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x