Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly engaged

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly engaged after being in a relationship for several years, according to multiple media outlets.

What We Know

The couple is said to have exchanged rings in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members. While no official statement has been made by either actor, reports suggest they are planning to tie the knot in February 2026.

A report by India Today claims the two have decided on a 2026 wedding date but are keeping the details under wraps for now.

Fueling Speculation

Recent social media activity from Rashmika has further fueled engagement rumors. On Dussehra, she posted a photo in traditional attire with a tilak on her forehead, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude for the support on the trailer and songs from her upcoming film Thamma.

Fans quickly speculated the post might hint at a personal milestone, with many believing it referenced her recent engagement.

Career Updates

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Thamma, a horror-comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, is slated for release on October 21, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, a Telugu spy action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which released earlier this year.

The duo previously starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, sparking on-screen chemistry that later led to real-life dating rumors.