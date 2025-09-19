Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ becomes Apple’s box office beast

Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt has raced past records with his latest film F1, which has become Apple’s highest-grossing movie just days after its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The Formula One drama has outpaced Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($158 million) and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon ($221 million), racking up a staggering $623.4 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a former Formula One driver from the 1990s who returns to the track after a career-halting crash. Recruited by his old friend Ruben (Javier Bardem), now the owner of a struggling F1 team, Sonny is tasked with mentoring a rising star, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). The film blends high-octane racing with emotional depth, as Sonny battles both the track and his past.

F1 has already overtaken several of 2025’s major releases, including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Captain America: Brave New World, and Sinners, and is now speeding ahead of James Gunn’s Superman reboot. With its current earnings, the film is on the verge of crossing its break-even point of $625 million, based on the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule.

As F1 continues its box office dominance, it not only marks a career milestone for Pitt but also signals Apple’s growing influence in theatrical cinema.

The race isn’t over yet.