Sunday, September 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Cultural ministry to honour Sabina Yasmin on Sunday night

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will give a welcome speech at the function

File image of Sabina Yasmin. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 10:23 AM

Cultural Affairs Ministry will accord an honour to renowned singer Sabina Yasmin at Jatiya Nattyashala auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 7pm on Sunday

The singer will also join a solo musical program in Dhaka. 

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will give a welcome speech at the function, according to a cultural affairs ministry press release.

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud will honour the artist.

Cabinet secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid and cultural secretary M Mafidur Rahman will also attend the function. Noted actor Afzal Hossain will moderate the function.

Topics:

Sabina YasminMinistry of Cultural AffairsMostofa Sarwar Farooki
Read More

Sabina Yasmin returns home

Sabina Yasmin in ICU

23rd DIFF concludes; ‘Priyo Maloti’ wins Best Film for Bangladesh

Farooki's ‘840’ coming to TV

The films silenced during Hasina’s rule

The Last Defender of Monogamy: A journey through love and complexity

Latest News

DU teachers warn of irregularities in Ducsu polls

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

Bangladesh’s August PMI records slower expansion rate

Daraz Bangladesh marks 10 years of e-commerce excellence with 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x