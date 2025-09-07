Cultural ministry to honour Sabina Yasmin on Sunday night

Cultural Affairs Ministry will accord an honour to renowned singer Sabina Yasmin at Jatiya Nattyashala auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 7pm on Sunday

The singer will also join a solo musical program in Dhaka.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will give a welcome speech at the function, according to a cultural affairs ministry press release.

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud will honour the artist.

Cabinet secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid and cultural secretary M Mafidur Rahman will also attend the function. Noted actor Afzal Hossain will moderate the function.