Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Italian luxury king Giorgio Armani, head of a high-end lifestyle empire and one of fashion’s most famous names, has died at the age of 91, sparking tributes to a fashion legend.

“The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” fellow Italian icon Donatella Versace said on Instagram.

The best-known contemporary designer, Armani opened his fashion house in Milan in 1975, quickly rising to the top of the industry and going on to dress the stars.

His funeral will be private but well-wishers will be able to pay respects beforehand at a funeral chamber open on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, his company said in a statement.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement said.

“Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days,” it added, including on “the many ongoing and future projects.”

Stars paid tribute, with US actor Julia Roberts saying he was “A true friend. A Legend” and Italian actor Claudia Cardinale saying “My heart is broken.”

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala said the funeral would be held on Monday, which he said would be a day of mourning.

US actor Russell Crowe posted an anecdote on X about buying his first Armani suit for the Cannes film festival in 1997 after his bag was lost in transit.

“That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day,” he said.

Illness

The Italian icon was credited with inventing red-carpet fashion, but also moved into a younger and less expensive range through Emporio Armani, and opened luxury hotels.

Though a tireless driving force, the ageing Armani was forced to cancel his menswear show in Milan earlier this year due to health reasons.

He also missed the Paris Armani Prive show on doctors’ orders.

“In 20 years of Armani Prive, it’s the first time I’m not in Paris,” he said in a statement sent to AFP in July.

“My doctors advised more rest, even though I felt ready.”

He added that he had “followed and overseen every aspect of the show remotely,” stressing: “I approved and signed off on everything you will see.”

His death came just weeks ahead of celebrations in Milan fashion week marking 50 years of his eponymous label and raises the question of succession.

Succession

In an interview published last week, Armani told the Financial Times he was planning on “a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me.”

That includes “the members of my family and the entire working team,” and specifically Leo Dell’Orco, head of men’s design for the Armani group, he said.

Armani famously maintained an iron grip over his creative production, telling the Corriere della Sera newspaper last year he had no time for love, “except for my deep affection for Leo Dell’Orco, who has been living with me for years and is the person closest to me.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Armani “inspired the whole world” with his “elegance, sobriety and creativity.”

“An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of Italy at its best. Thank you for everything,” she said on X.

The official Giorgio Armani Instagram page posted a quote by the designer which read: “The mark I hope to leave is one of commitment, respect, and genuine care for people and for reality.”

“That’s where everything truly begins.”