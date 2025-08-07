Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Nawshaba’s 'Aguni' chronicles July

'I didn't want the same fate for this generation of fighters,' said Nawshaba

Update : 07 Aug 2025, 06:36 PM

A theatrical reimagination of Tagore’s "Raktakarabi" is coming to stage on August 8. “Aguni” is a musical puppet production made by Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed.

Keeping the fire of the Bengali spirit alive, “Raktakarabi” speaks about anti-authoritarian thoughts and resistance. Nawshaba describes it as "a symbolic and political retelling through puppetry and song, which extremely relevant in today’s Bangladesh, especially after the July 2024 revolution."

The actress said, "It's not just an adaptation of 'Raktakarabi', we've layered it with the voices of people who fought, bled, and survived—in July and beyond. This is about all those who resisted injustice, in the streets and in their hearts."

"I've seen what unresolved pain does," she said. "I didn't want the same fate for this generation of fighters. Theatre gave me healing, now I'm passing that on."

Activists, students, and cultural workers have worked on this project, and it was deeply personal to many, especially to the director. The rehearsals of the show have been a healing journey for many.

"It's group therapy in the form of theatre," Nawshaba explained. "The stage is where grief turns into strength."

Topics:

TheatreQuazi Nawshaba Ahmedmusical evening
Read More

Nawshaba’s Tollywood debut to be released during Durga Puja

Photos showing actor Somu Chowdhury in distress spark concern on social media

Bottala brings ‘Khona’ back for Boishakh

Two week-long Dhaka Metropolitan Theatre Festival 2025 to begin

‘Boli’ coming to theatres soon

‘Priyo Maloti’ coming to theatres

Latest News

Polls schedule to be announced in December

Bangladesh women climb 24 places in FIFA ranking

Grok, is that Gaza? AI image checks misallocate news photographs

Re-evaluated SSC exam results to be published Sunday

UK says first migrants held under return deal with France

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x