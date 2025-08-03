Lindsay Lohan talks about moving 'far away from Hollywood'

Lindsay Lohan is currently promotaing her film “Freakier Friday,” which will be released on August 8. And she got candid about her reason to leave Hollywood on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark”. She said "It's just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life."

The actress moved to Dubai in 2014 where she meet her significant other Bader Shammas. In 2022, the pair tied the knot and welcomed their son, Luai, a year later in the United Arab Emirates.

She spoke on Dubai’s strict privacy laws, "You can't even take a picture of someone else if you're at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here," specifically mentioning her child’s privacy. She also affirmed that taking pictures without one’s consent is "very illegal."

The star also talked about the stark difference between living in New York vs Los Angeles. She said, "In New York, there's no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on. There's a different kind of energy in New York. I'd rather have downtime in New York than I would in L.A."

Although New York is a great alternative, but nothing beats Dubai, according to Lohan. "We're based [in Dubai], but last year, we were there less than half the year. I want to spend more time there. It is nice to have a balance."

And moving is not the only way Lohan is treating herself, she is also now more focused on parenting and living healthy.

She overhauled her skin care routine and switched her diet by researching about food sensitivities. "I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water," she admitted. "I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything."

"Freakier Friday," where Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their mother-daughter roles, premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on July 22, and is scheduled to be released theatrically by Walt Disney Studios on August 8.