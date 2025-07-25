British Council conducts cultural heritage protection training

The British Council, in collaboration with the Varendra Research Museum, University of Rajshahi and Durham University has launched the second phase of the Varendra Research Museum Training Programme. This initiative is funded by the Cultural Protection Fund, the UK’s response to international cultural heritage protection; and is designed to enhance the skills of Bangladeshi heritage professionals and empower them to safeguard the nation’s rich history and cultural treasures.

Building on the success of its initial phase in November 2024, the second phase’s launching event happened virtually last Friday July 18. The event brought together key representatives from the training expert team, alongside partners from the Cultural Protection Fund, the British Council, Varendra Research Museum, and the University of Rajshahi.

Based on the foundational training provided in first phase on collection, preservation, digital documentation, and safeguarding of folk heritage, the second phase will now deliver a more targeted approach in training and building capacity of the local heritage professionals, so that they can contribute more meaningfully to the national heritage landscape, develop more beneficial connections, and access international opportunities in heritage safeguarding sector. The workshop will mainly be online along with a series of physical workshops during visits from Durham University expert training team later this year. The team includes Professor Robin Andrew Cunningham, Dr. Emily Alden Williams, Professor Mark James Manuel, and Dr. Christopher Edward Davis. From Bangladesh, the training team will include Professor Shahnaj Husne Jahan, founder director of the Center for Archaeological Studies and Professor and Head of the General Education Program (GED) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

David Knox, Director Programmes, British Council in Bangladesh, stated, “This second phase of the Varendra Research Museum Training Programme underscores the British Council’s deep commitment to preserving Bangladesh’s invaluable cultural heritage. By investing in the expertise of local professionals, we aim to ensure that these vital historical assets are protected for future generations and contribute to the development of the tourism sector”.

Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, Vice-Chancellor, University of Rajshahi thanked the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund initiative, as well as the efforts of the UNESCO Chair and other project implementors for their work in protecting this significant national heritage. He also expressed hope for continued strengthening of the relationship with Durham University.

The Cultural Protection Fund is led by the British Council in partnership with the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport. Its role is to safeguard cultural heritage at risk due to conflict and/or climate change and to contribute to sustainable social stability and economic prosperity.