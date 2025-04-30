Thursday, May 01, 2025

‘Jaya ar Sharmin’ coming soon

A story is one of friendship, loss and womenhood

Update : 30 Apr 2025, 08:16 PM

Some stories take time to settle. Five years ago, when the world came to a standstill, the jurney of the film ‘Jaya ar Sharmin’ began. Now the film is ready to hit the big screen.

‘Jaya ar Sharmin’ is a story of ups and downs of the relationship shared between two women, Jaya and her assistant Sharmin. The two women were stuck in a house during the pandemic and create a little world for themselves.

But tension rises as the terrifying situation outside worsens and their inner relationship cracks.

Jaya ar Sharmin' is a heartfelt narrative built between friendship, fear, courage and feelings of loss. The film was made in just 15 days, during the difficult times of the pandemic, with the help of a limited team.

The film stars Jaya Ahsan, Mohsina Akhtar and Tanjim Sayara Totini. The film is directed by Piplu R Khan, the story and screenplay are written by Nusrat Islam Mati and Piplu R Khan, and produced by Piplu R Khan and Jaya Ahsan.

The film 'Jaya R Sharmin' is being released very soon.

Topics:

Jaya AhsanBangla FilmCovid-19 Pandemic
