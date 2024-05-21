Shaitaan: Is it really a horror movie?

Ajay Devgn’s horror flick "Shaitaan", also starring R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala, released on Netflix on March 8, 2024, became hyped on social media with its so-called unique concept and storyline.

However, is the movie really that scary? Will I shiver in fear or is it just one of those movies which made headlines for no reason?

Recently, all over Facebook, I came across different clips from the movie. Curiosity over the hype made me watch the horror-drama movie and here is my take on it.

The movie, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios, is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film "Vash".

The Plot

Kabir Rishi, a chartered accountant, lives in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with his wife Jyoti and their children, Janhvi and Dhruv. While vacationing at their farmhouse in a remote hill station, they encounter a mysterious man named Vanraj Kashyap. After Janhvi eats a sweet given by Vanraj, she becomes compelled to obey his every command.

Vanraj, claiming his phone battery has died, arrives at their farmhouse. His presence unsettles the family, and Kabir asks him to leave.

However, Janhvi, under Vanraj's control, prevents her father from doing so. Vanraj reveals he has hypnotized her through black magic and that she will obey him completely. He demands they give her to him, needing their consent.

When they refuse, Vanraj cuts the phone lines and torments the family by making Janhvi perform bizarre and cruel acts, such as hitting herself, eating dry tea leaves, and attacking her brother.

The story revolves around Vanraj hypnotizing Janhvi, making her do horrible acts including attempting to kill her brother at one hand, while Kabir Rishi tries his best to rescue his family from this monster.

The concept of black magic

Black magic, also known as witchcraft, involves using supernatural powers for evil and selfish purposes, aiming to harm someone physically, mentally, or financially. This can be achieved through the victim's hair, clothes, photo, or direct eye contact. Black magic is not a new practice; it has been passed down through generations.

According to the Hindus, people with weak horoscopes or malefic planetary positions are more susceptible to black magic due to their weaker auras.

Recognizing black magic early is challenging, but some common symptoms include sleep disturbances, nightmares of falling, darkening skin, headaches, and erratic behaviour.

Black magic can instil baseless fears, cause misfortune, and create confusion in victims.

In this movie, the sweet and the biscuits Vanraj gave Janhvi contained black magic which made her do everything she was told to.

Verdict

The movie had a lot of potential with superstars like Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika. However, the script failed to invoke enough fear.

While the movie was unique in its storyline with multiple occasions where I had to shut my eyes out of fear, the sensation did not have a lasting effect on me.

This movie is therefore not scary to watch. It is the concept that what if we encounter a person like Vanraj that is scary. Therefore, it requires one to sit and think until they are terrified rather than just watching the movie in fear as most horror movies do.