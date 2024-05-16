Thursday, May 16, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

What is happening inside Bangladesh Film Artistes Association?

  • The drama began during the 2022-24 term election
  • Nipun filed writ seeking ban on Misa-Dipjol committee activities
Nipun welcomes the newly elected president and general secretary with flowers after the results were announced recently. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 May 2024, 02:49 PM

Many speculate that actors who do not work on projects such as films, TV series, or dramas, are mainly involved in related associations and organizations.

The Bangladesh Film Artistes Association has been a prime example of this, with internal conflicts rivaling any fictional drama.

The drama began during the election for the association’s general secretary in the 2022-24 term, leading to public mudslinging between actors Nipun Akhter and Zayed Khan.

Their battle reached the courts as well.

However, it was believed that the chapter had officially ended with the recent election for the 2024-26 term. Nipun was again a candidate for the post of general secretary but she lost to renowned Bangla film actor Monowar Hossain Dipjol. 

In the election, the Misa Sawdagar-Dipjol panel won a landslide victory. 

After the announcement of the results, Nipun, who was defeated, greeted the winners with a garland.

But, after a month, Nipun decided to file a writ by her lawyer in the High Court seeking the annulment of the 2024-26 election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. 

In her writ, she demanded the formation of a probe committee, alleging irregularities and rigging in the election. Besides, instructions have been sought to announce the new election schedule from the High Court. 

When asked, Nipun, who is currently in the US, said she has evidence that the Election Commission did not mention the exact number of invalid votes. 

“As far as I know, 81 votes were invalid. But the Election Commission declared 40 votes invalid. They have not told our panel anything clearly about this,” she said. 

Seeing her sudden change, Misa Sawdagar, said he did not receive any documents in this regard.

“Nipun is like my younger sister. I cannot imagine my younger sister doing such a thing. I feel like it's not possible, and how did she do that while being in America?” he asked. 

Among all these issues, the cinema community is deeply disappointed. Numerous people within the industry have expressed condemnation of the situation. 

Earlier, the Misa-Dipjol panel won the 2024-26 elections of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

On April 20, Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the results of the election.

Topics:

Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi SamitiNipun AkterMonowar Hossain Dipjol
Read More

Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti: Misha elected president, Dipjol secretary

Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti election underway amid tight security

‘Satao’ running in Dhaka theatres till February 2

Nipun: Finally the truth has won

Zayed-Nipun hearing on hold

Appellate Division asks Zayed, Nipun to follow Chamber Judge order

Latest News

BGMEA urges Customs House to address RMG customs issues

'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' season 6 begins

Appellate Division scraps Salim Prodhan’s candidature in Rupganj upazila polls

What we know so far about Slovak PM Fico's attacker

NEC approves 265,000C ADP for fiscal year 2024-25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x