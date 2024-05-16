What is happening inside Bangladesh Film Artistes Association?

Many speculate that actors who do not work on projects such as films, TV series, or dramas, are mainly involved in related associations and organizations.

The Bangladesh Film Artistes Association has been a prime example of this, with internal conflicts rivaling any fictional drama.

The drama began during the election for the association’s general secretary in the 2022-24 term, leading to public mudslinging between actors Nipun Akhter and Zayed Khan.

Their battle reached the courts as well.

However, it was believed that the chapter had officially ended with the recent election for the 2024-26 term. Nipun was again a candidate for the post of general secretary but she lost to renowned Bangla film actor Monowar Hossain Dipjol.

In the election, the Misa Sawdagar-Dipjol panel won a landslide victory.

After the announcement of the results, Nipun, who was defeated, greeted the winners with a garland.

But, after a month, Nipun decided to file a writ by her lawyer in the High Court seeking the annulment of the 2024-26 election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.

In her writ, she demanded the formation of a probe committee, alleging irregularities and rigging in the election. Besides, instructions have been sought to announce the new election schedule from the High Court.

When asked, Nipun, who is currently in the US, said she has evidence that the Election Commission did not mention the exact number of invalid votes.

“As far as I know, 81 votes were invalid. But the Election Commission declared 40 votes invalid. They have not told our panel anything clearly about this,” she said.

Seeing her sudden change, Misa Sawdagar, said he did not receive any documents in this regard.

“Nipun is like my younger sister. I cannot imagine my younger sister doing such a thing. I feel like it's not possible, and how did she do that while being in America?” he asked.

Among all these issues, the cinema community is deeply disappointed. Numerous people within the industry have expressed condemnation of the situation.

Earlier, the Misa-Dipjol panel won the 2024-26 elections of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

On April 20, Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the results of the election.