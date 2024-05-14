Indian actress Tabu to star in 'Dune' prequel series

Indian actress Tabu has joined the cast of "Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise.

The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title “Dune: The Sisterhood.” It is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

Tabu will recur in the role of Sister Francesca, according to a report in entertainment outlet Variety.

The character is described as “strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

The official logline mentioned: “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The series has yet to set a premiere date.

Tabu is one of the most celebrated actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She has won the National Film Award for best actress twice — one for “Maachis” and the other for “Chandni Bar.” She has likewise received recognition for her roles in films like “Cheeni Kum,” “Haider,” and “Andhadhun,” and has received seven Filmfare Awards. Tabu has also appeared in productions including “Life of Pi,” “The Namesake,” and the BBC miniseries “A Suitable Boy.”

She is represented by Neon Kite and United Agents.

“Dune: Prophecy” will also star: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series has had a long road to the screen, including multiple showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise.

Two new “Dune” films have been released to date, with “Dune: Part Two” debuting in theatres in March. Collectively, the two films have grossed over $1.1 billion to date. A third film is in the works.