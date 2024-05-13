Monday, May 13, 2024

Tahsan to host Bangladeshi version of US TV show ‘Family Feud’

  • Show will premiere on Bongo
  • Participants will be able to apply through Bongo's website
The poster features Tahsan Khan in the advertisement for the Bangladeshi version of the popular US TV show "Family Feud". Photo: Tahsan Khan/Facebook
Update : 13 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Tahsan Khan is set to host the Bangladeshi version of the popular US TV show "Family Feud", which will premiere on Bongo.

This competitive family program, beloved by audiences in over 50 countries, is making its debut in Bangladesh.

Contestants from two families will compete by guessing survey results from 100 people, aiming to identify the most popular answers to earn points. The first family to reach 300 points will qualify for the bonus round known as "Fast Money".

Bongo has chosen Tahsan as the host to elevate the show's appeal to audiences.

Tahsan expressed his excitement about being part of Bangladesh's inaugural season of "Family Feud".

"Our aim is to create an engaging event that captures the essence of family entertainment," said Tahsan.

The original US show, known for Steve Harvey's comedic talent, achieved global success by resonating with audiences worldwide. Aside from the competitive aspect, the show highlights the warmth and love of family relationships.

The Bangladeshi adaptation promises to deliver the same excitement and entertainment, along with unique surprises tailored for the local audience. Interested participants will soon have the opportunity to apply for the program through Bongo's official website.

Topics:

TV ShowTahsan KhanBongo
