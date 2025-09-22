Tahsan announces gradual exit from music during Australia tour

Popular singer-actor Tahsan Khan has announced that he will gradually step away from his music career, sharing the news with fans during his silver jubilee tour in Australia.

The celebrated artist, who has been performing with his band across five Australian cities, made the disclosure at a concert in Melbourne on Saturday. The tour will conclude on Saturday with a final show in Perth.

Videos circulating on social media show Tahsan telling fans: “Many people are saying this is my last concert. It is not the last show, but I will slowly wind down my music career.”

The 44-year-old performer added with a touch of humour: “It is very natural. With a beard now, I do not enjoy jumping on stage anymore. My daughter is growing up—how can I still sing Dure Tumi Dariye in front of her?”

Tahsan also revealed that he has deactivated all his social media accounts, a move that surprised many of his admirers who have followed his career both in music and acting.

Earlier, in a Facebook post before embarking on the tour, Tahsan hinted that this might be his “last time in Australia.”

Reflecting on his career during the Melbourne show, he said: “I stopped acting several years ago. Now I am also taking a break from music. Maybe this night will remain memorable for you, and maybe I will not return to Melbourne again to sing, but I will miss you.”

Tahsan’s journey in music began with an alternative rock band before he joined Black in 1999.

Five years later, he left the band to pursue a solo career, releasing his debut album Kothopokothon in 2004. Songs like Irsha, Choturtho Matra, and the title track earned him wide popularity.

His second album, Kritodasher Nirban, featuring hits such as Prematal, cemented his reputation as a versatile singer-songwriter. Since then, he went on becoming a popular music artist and also worked in films such as “Chhuye Dile Mon” and “Daagi” as a playback singer.

Alongside music, Tahsan steadily built a career in acting, appearing in dramas, web series, and films, with his last major screen appearance being the 2024 Chorki web series “Baaji.”

Besides his successful journey in the country’s entertainment industry, Tahsan is also known as a famed academician. He is a former senior lecturer at Brac University and also served as a brand ambassador and assistant professor at the Canadian University of Bangladesh.