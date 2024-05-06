Shakib Khan gets UAE golden visa

Actor Shakib Khan is getting Golden Visa of United Arab Emirates in creative culture category. Filmmaker Ananya Mamun shared the recommendation letter on social media Facebook on Saturday, May 4.

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many others have received golden visas from the UAE Ministry of Culture in the creative culture category.

Shakib Khan of Bangladesh is going to get it now. Anonno Mamun wrote on his Facebook page, "Mega Superstar Shakib Khan got Golden Visa recommendation from UAE Ministry of Culture for the first time in Creative Culture category."

The post also said, “The UAE usually provides golden visas in certain categories. Apart from business and 'A' category jobs, they provide honorary golden visas in two different categories as talented peonies with official recommendation only."

Anonno Mamun points out, “Many Bollywood celebrities have been given golden visas in the creative cultural category from time to time in the media. Many big stars including Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt have got golden visa in this category. This time, the only mega superstar of Bangladesh, Shakib Khan, received a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Culture for the first time in the same category.

He further said, “My team has worked day and night in this regard. Recently, this is a milestone in creating the field for the mission that my team is working on to bring Bengali cinema to the world in a big way. Now I will apply for golden visa for all the rest of the artistes. We are Bangladeshis, that is our identity."

Anonno Mamun has made a new movie called "Dard" about Shakib. On the hero's birthday on March 28, he launched a special promotion for the film in Dubai. However, he did not reveal when the film will be released.

"Dard" is said to be a pan-Indian Bangladeshi film. It will be released in Bengali as well as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages, said the maker Mamun. Shakib's heroine in the film is Bollywood's Sonal Chauhan Indian actress and singer. Paayel Sarkar of Kolkata, Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Dev and many others are also present.