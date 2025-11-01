Agami, Dexian set up e-Learning center at Mirzapur Cadet Collegiate school

An e-Learning Center named after Mansur Ahmed has been inaugurated at Mirzapur Cadet Collegiate School to expand digital learning opportunities for students in Tangail.

The center was established through a joint initiative of the Agami Education Foundation (AEF) and Dexian Bangladesh, with support from Maruf Ahmed and Mahfuz Ahmed as part of Dexian’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative under the ‘Salute to Baba’ project — a program conceived by Shafiq Choudhuri, Managing Partner at Space Partnership International (SPI).

Equipped to serve 30 students at a time, the facility provides offline access to high-quality digital content, including Khan Academy and other interactive learning resources. More than 250 students are expected to benefit from the initiative, which aims to enhance teachers’ capacity to deliver engaging, technology-driven lessons.

Sifat Rahman Khan, Country Manager of Dexian Bangladesh, said the new lab reflects the company’s commitment to promoting digital education.

“We are very happy to see this lab come to life. It offers students a wonderful opportunity to experience global digital content and helps nurture their interest in technology,” he said.

The school’s Acting Head Teacher, Md Lutfor Rahman, praised the initiative and the training provided to teachers.

“This is a great opportunity for our school. I attended the teachers’ training myself and was very impressed with the process. I will fully support our teachers and students to make the best use of this facility,” he said.

Mr. Rasheduzzaman, Associate professor of Geography at Mirzapur Cadet College and the Secretary of the MCC Collegiate School, expressed optimism about how the e-Learning Center will improve classroom practices.

“As a master trainer, I regularly conduct sessions for teachers. This center will allow us to practically apply those skills and ensure that technology is effectively integrated into classroom learning,” he said.

Senior Program Manager of Agami EdTech said the success of the initiative depends on regular use by students and teachers.

“The ultimate objective of this lab is for students to learn by using it — because without use, there is no learning,” he said. “In our time, most schools didn’t have access to such opportunities. This project gives today’s learners the tools to thrive, and we will continue to support its progress.”

The Mirzapur Ex-Cadets’ Association North America (MECANA) has also been appreciated for its continued encouragement and involvement in the school’s development efforts.

The Mansur Ahmed e-Learning Center represents a collaborative effort to bridge the digital divide in education, offering students in semi-urban areas access to modern, technology-enhanced learning opportunities.