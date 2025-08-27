Our teachers are burning out

In a tin-roofed classroom of a rural school in Kurigram, a teacher arrives after walking several kilometres through muddy paths. He wipes the sweat from his brow, opens a tattered attendance register, and begins his lesson under a ceiling fan that barely stirs the air.

In Dhaka, a university lecturer rushes from one overcrowded class to another, juggling lecture slides, administrative forms, and research deadlines, all while wondering how to balance the demands of students with the needs of his own family.

These stories may seem worlds apart, but they echo the same silent truth: Our teachers in Bangladesh are burning out.

We often call teachers the “nation builders.” Yet, we seldom pause to ask who builds them up. Burnout -- the slow depletion of mental, physical, and emotional strength -- is eating away at our teachers, from the village schoolhouse to the modern university campus.

It is not simply tiredness but the gradual hollowing out of passion, until what remains is a body present in the classroom but a spirit that has quietly withdrawn.

The causes are everywhere. Overloaded classrooms, endless lesson preparation, unrelenting administrative paperwork, and the constant pressure to meet unrealistic expectations all weigh heavily.

In many government schools, one teacher handles 50 or more students at once. In private universities, faculty members are burdened with teaching, research, administrative meetings, and the demand for “visibility” in rankings.

For rural teachers, inadequate facilities -- broken benches, insufficient textbooks, leaky roofs -- compound the stress. For urban teachers, the ceaseless push for exam performance and institutional reputation replaces joy with anxiety. Job insecurity looms large too, especially for young teachers on short-term contracts.

The human cost

Burned-out teachers create disengaged classrooms. Students sense fatigue where once they found inspiration. Lessons become mechanical, creativity withers, and enthusiasm dies.

Attrition follows. Talented teachers leave for better-paying jobs in NGOs, private coaching, or foreign opportunities. The ones who remain often carry the scars of disillusionment.

This vicious cycle leaves schools and colleges scrambling to recruit replacements, while students -- our future citizens -- suffer the consequences of inconsistency and neglect.

At home, the struggles of teachers spill over into family life. Parents, spouses, and children bear the weight of their stress. The teacher who once preached patience in class may snap at their own child during dinner. The woman who inspires dozens of students every morning may fall into quiet despair at night.

Teacher well-being matters

If education is the backbone of the nation, then teachers are its spinal cord. Yet, we have normalized their suffering. Our policy debates focus on curricula, technology, and examinations, but rarely on the emotional lives of the very people who deliver education.

Countries like Finland and Canada have shown that when teachers are respected, given autonomy, and protected from overwork, student outcomes improve dramatically. Why should Bangladesh not learn from this? Why should we not imagine an education system where teacher well-being is central, not peripheral?

Pathways to renewal

The solutions are neither mysterious nor impossible.

First, reduce the crushing workloads. Limit class sizes in schools and universities. Streamline administrative duties so teachers spend more time teaching and less time filling forms.

Second, strengthen institutional support. Every educational institution -- from the government primary school in Barisal to the private university in Dhaka -- should build communities of care. Peer mentoring, regular dialogue between teachers and administrators, and professional development programs in stress management are essential.

Third, make policy humane. The Ministry of Education must recognize teacher well-being as a measurable indicator of quality. Investing in mental health services, counseling centres, and wellness initiatives for teachers is as vital as investing in ICT labs or digital classrooms.

Fourth, rethink the culture of sacrifice. We must move beyond the dangerous metaphor of teachers as candles who burn themselves out for others. A candle that burns too fast leaves only smoke and darkness. What we need are teachers who shine steadily, nourished by respect, rest, and recognition.

In Bangladesh, we celebrate teachers once a year, with speeches, garlands, and applause. But true respect lies not in symbolic gestures -- it lies in creating a system where teachers thrive.

When was the last time we saw a teacher in Bangladesh smiling, not because it was expected, but because they genuinely felt fulfilled? When was the last time we ensured that the teacher had the same access to mental health care, job security, and dignity of labour that we demand for ourselves?

Education reform cannot only be about syllabi, gadgets, or examinations. It must be about the well-being of the human beings who carry the nation’s dreams on their shoulders.

For if the teacher breaks, the classroom collapses. And if the classroom collapses, the nation stumbles. To save the soul of education in Bangladesh, we must begin by saving the spirit of its teachers.

Kazi Imran Hossain, Assistant Professor of English, IUBAT -- International University of Business Agriculture and Technology.