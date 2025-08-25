Bangladesh has achieved notable progress in areas such as poverty reduction, women’s empowerment, and disaster management. However, issues in governance, institutional performance, and corruption still hinder effective policy implementation. To understand these governance challenges, analytical tools are needed that examine the interaction between political forces, public concerns, and policy responses.

One effective model is John W Kingdon’s (2011) Multiple Streams Framework (MSF), which describes how policies develop when problems, policies, and politics come together.

Kingdon (2011) suggests that policy-making can be understood through the interaction of three streams: (1) Problem stream -- how issues attract attention as public problems needing government intervention. (2) Policy stream -- the collection of ideas and alternatives presented by experts, bureaucrats, and interest groups. (3) Politics stream -- the political atmosphere, which includes party competition, public opinion, and lobbying influences.

When these three streams come together, a policy window opens, allowing for significant reforms.

Bangladesh’s economy has grown steadily, with average GDP growth exceeding 6% over the past decade. Social indicators such as literacy, maternal health, and life expectancy have significantly improved. However, the World Governance Indicators rank Bangladesh below the regional average in government effectiveness, rule of law, and control of corruption. As a result, governance reveals a paradox of strong development outcomes co-existing with weak institutions. To that end, MSF can be employed in the following way:

Problem stream: Bangladesh faces numerous governance challenges: Corruption and patronage -- transparency International consistently ranks Bangladesh poorly on corruption perceptions, especially in procurement and bureaucracy. Service delivery gaps -- disparities in health and education persist between rural and urban areas. Climate vulnerability -- Bangladesh is one of the most climate-affected countries globally, experiencing frequent floods and cyclones. Institutional weaknesses -- bureaucratic inefficiency and politicization hinder effective implementation.

Public attention to these issues often comes from focusing on specific events. For example, the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse revealed governance failures in labour regulation, while repeated floods keep climate resilience high on the agenda.

Policy stream: Policy ideas in Bangladesh originate from bureaucrats, academics, think tanks, NGOs, and development partners. The country has implemented national policies such as the Education Policy 2010, the Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021, and the Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan 2009.

Development partner influence is substantial. Institutions like the World Bank, UNDP, and DFID often guide policy-making through technical assistance and funding. While this provides expertise, it also fosters dependence and diminishes local ownership. Additionally, implementation remains inconsistent, as bureaucratic inertia and political influence impede reform.

Politics stream: The politics stream is probably the most crucial in Bangladesh. Governance is influenced by: Partisan rivalry, centralization of power, electoral cycles, and development partner conditionality. Therefore, while problems and policies are present, political will is what ultimately decides if they are addressed.

Policy windows in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s governance outcomes can be explained by identifying policy windows where streams converge:

(a) Health sector success: Bangladesh reduced maternal and child mortality by aligning public concern, donor-driven health policies, and political support

(b) Digital governance: The previous government’s “Digital Bangladesh” initiative gained momentum as technology advances (policy stream), youth demand (problem stream), and ruling party vision (politics stream) converged

(c) Disaster management: Major cyclones and floods created opportunities for policy innovation, leading to stronger early warning systems and disaster preparedness institutions. Conversely, some issues, such as corruption, remain unaddressed because political interests block reform despite policy options being available

Strengths of governance through MSF lens: Crisis responsiveness -- governance adjusts during crises, demonstrating flexibility in aligning different streams. Policy innovation -- Bangladesh has led in microfinance, social safety nets, and community-based health initiatives. Development legitimacy -- political leaders highlight development achievements to sustain legitimacy, advancing certain reforms.

Weaknesses of governance from an MSF perspective: Dominance of the politics stream -- political calculations often override policy logic and the urgency of problems. Implementation gap -- even when policies are in place, weak institutions and patronage hinder execution. Donor dependence -- heavy reliance on external actors diminishes local capacity and accountability. Entrenched corruption -- despite widespread awareness, reforms are blocked by vested interests.

Implications for policy and governance reform: Institutional strengthening -- bureaucratic neutrality and judicial independence are essential to reduce political dominance. Local ownership of policy -- think tanks and civil society should develop indigenous policy solutions. Citizen engagement -- increased participation at the local government level can enhance accountability. Strategic use of crises -- focusing events should be utilized not only for immediate response but also for long-term reforms.

Bangladesh’s governance reflects a complex interaction of challenges, policies, and politics. The MSF explains how successes in health, disaster management, and digital governance happened when different elements aligned. However, failures in areas such as corruption and institutional reform demonstrate how political dominance frequently hinders progress.

For governance to improve, Bangladesh must develop stronger institutions, decrease dependence on development partners, and capitalize on policy opportunities to implement long-term reforms. Only by aligning problem recognition, policy options, and political will can the country create a more effective governance system.

Dr Nasim Ahmed is Associate Professor of Public Policy, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management.