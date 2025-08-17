Why mental health matters more than grades

The corridors of educational institutions in Bangladesh are often alive with the exuberance of youth -- laughter ringing through classrooms, the rush of footsteps in hallways, and a sea of faces moving towards what seems like a hopeful future. Yet, behind these vivacious facades, there is an unsettling truth we frequently overlook. There are silent cries -- of confusion, of desperation, of invisible burdens that weigh heavier than books.

Mental health is not a conversation we are accustomed to having in Bangladesh, especially in academic environments. But it is long overdue. Our young generation, carrying the weight of expectations, societal pressures, and personal insecurities, is silently suffering.

In a country where mental health awareness remains woefully inadequate, it is imperative that we prioritize the mental well-being of our students. There is no better way to do this than by establishing psychiatric centres or counselling services in every educational institution across the nation.

The weight of expectations

The pressure to excel academically in Bangladesh is immense. It begins at an early age, where students are thrust into a competitive environment, where grades are seen as the sole determinant of a child’s worth. Parents, often with the best intentions, push their children towards an ideal of success that leaves little room for failure or vulnerability. The anxiety that results from this relentless pursuit of perfection takes a severe toll on the mental health of students.

In recent years, we have seen tragic cases of young lives lost to suicide. These are not isolated incidents. According to Aachol Foundation, Bangladesh saw 513 students die by suicide in 2023. Emotional distress, mental health issues, and academic pressure were among the leading causes of student suicides. Aachol Foundation also found in a survey that Bangladesh saw nearly 600 students’ suicide in 2022.

The invisible struggle

Mental health issues in Bangladesh are often cloaked in a veil of shame. There is an ingrained stigma attached to seeking help for psychological problems, with many fearing that a visit to a psychiatrist or counsellor would brand them as "mad." As a result, students battling depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues often keep their struggles to themselves, bottling up emotions until they can no longer carry the weight.

Take, for example, a young university student from Dhaka, whom I will call Rumi. She is bright, articulate, and carries the dreams of her family on her shoulders. Behind her success lies a tumultuous journey. The pressure to maintain her GPA, secure a job, and meet societal expectations sent her into a spiral of anxiety and insomnia.

For years, Rumi suffered in silence, too afraid to speak out for fear of judgment. It wasn’t until a friend encouraged her to seek counselling that she finally took the first step towards healing. There are countless Rumis in our educational institutions, silently enduring mental anguish because they have nowhere to turn.

A survey by Aachol Foundation found that over 75% of university students in Bangladesh struggle with mental health issues due to academic pressure. This is where the urgent need for accessible mental health services becomes clear.

What could counseling achieve?

A psychiatric centre or counselling service within every educational institution would be a transformative step towards addressing this crisis. These centres would serve as safe spaces where students could express their fears, anxieties, and frustrations without fear of judgment. They would be staffed with trained professionals -- psychiatrists, counsellors, and psychologists -- who could offer guidance, therapy, and, when necessary, medical intervention.

Consider the positive impact of such services on universities where the pressure of both academic and social life often leads to high levels of stress. If every student had access to a confidential and supportive environment, many of the mental health crises we see today could be averted. Institutions such as IUBAT have already introduced limited mental health services, but these efforts need to be scaled up and made available to every student in every corner of the country.

Beyond just providing therapy, these centres could host workshops and seminars to educate both students and faculty about mental health, eroding the stigma that surrounds it. By creating an environment where mental well-being is prioritized, we would be helping students not only succeed academically but also thrive emotionally and psychologically.

The role of teachers and administration

It is not only students who would benefit from these centres. Teachers and administrators, who often carry the burdens of their students' struggles, also need training in recognizing the signs of mental health issues. Teachers are often the first line of defense when it comes to identifying a student in distress, but without proper guidance, they may not know how to respond.

Training programs on mental health awareness would equip teachers with the tools they need to support their students effectively. By being more attuned to the mental health needs of their students, teachers could help prevent crises before they escalate. A collaborative effort between teachers, counsellors, and the administration would ensure that no student falls through the cracks.

A cultural shift

Establishing psychiatric centres in every educational institution would also signal a broader cultural shift in the way we approach mental health in Bangladesh. It would send a powerful message that mental well-being is just as important as physical health and that there is no shame in seeking help. In a society where mental health is still largely taboo, institutions have a unique opportunity to lead by example.

The cost of inaction

The consequences of ignoring this issue are dire. Without proper mental health services, more students will succumb to the pressures of academic life, and more lives will be lost to suicide. The emotional toll on families, friends, and communities is immeasurable. The long-term economic cost of untreated mental health issues is also significant, as students who drop out due to mental illness are unable to contribute meaningfully to society. By investing in psychiatric centres and counselling services in our educational institutions, we are not just addressing a crisis; we are building a stronger, healthier nation.

Let us no longer ignore the silent cries of our youth. It is time for Bangladesh to prioritize mental health in education, for the future of our students and the future of our nation depends on it. In the words of Khalil Gibran: "Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself." Let us nurture their minds, not just with knowledge, but with the compassion and care they so desperately need.

Kazi Imran Hossain is an assistant professor of English at International University of Business Agriculture and Technology.