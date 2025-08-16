Power, profits, and politics

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has long been viewed as both an economic opportunity and a political endeavour in Bangladesh. As a capital-scarce, export-driven developing economy with ambitious infrastructure and industrial goals, Bangladesh sees FDI as a means to transfer technology, generate jobs, diversify exports, and finance infrastructure projects. However, attracting and absorbing FDI is not just a technical task of offering incentives and streamlining approval processes; it is mainly a political challenge.

FDI operates within a complex network of domestic vested interests, including industrial conglomerates, landowners, contractors, and political elites, whose incentives influence the amount and nature of foreign investment. Large domestic firms often serve as local partners, joint venture collaborators, or gatekeepers for foreign investors, thereby gaining leverage over market access and profit sharing.

The political elite’s connections to business groups can result in preferential treatment for projects that strengthen existing patronage networks. In contrast, politically-sensitive projects that displace voters or threaten local interests face opposition, regardless of their macroeconomic benefits.

These dynamics create two political risks.

First, FDI may be channeled into rent-producing projects with limited productivity spillovers, as politically-connected deals prioritize short-term gains over transformative industrial upgrading.

Second, when local interests are not sufficiently consulted or compensated, investment projects can trigger social conflict and reputational risk for investors, deterring future investment inflows.

Thus, the domestic political economy mediates the developmental returns on FDI. Governance that aligns investments with credible local developmental coalitions tends to yield better outcomes than ad hoc, patronage-driven allocations.

Perceptions of risk, including political, legal, and regulatory factors, play a central role in investors’ location decisions. Investors consider macroeconomic stability, exchange rate policies, contract enforcement, transparency, and the risk of corruption.

Bangladesh has made progress in many areas over the years such as strong GDP growth, an expanding labour force, and policy reforms designed to improve ease of doing business. However, ongoing governance issues, such as bureaucratic delays, land acquisition challenges, weak contract enforcement, and perceptions of corruption continue to increase transaction costs for foreign investors.

Large foreign investments, especially in infrastructure and natural resources, raise distributive and sovereignty questions. Who gains from the investment? How are benefits and burdens distributed across regions, social groups, and generations?

In Bangladesh, projects involving land acquisition or changes in local livelihoods have provoked political activism, litigation, and sometimes violent resistance. Such reactions turn investment into a legitimacy issue for the government: Pushing projects through without adequate compensation or participation can erode political support and invite international criticism.

Sovereignty concerns are especially salient when strategic assets or critical infrastructure are foreign-controlled. These concerns feed nationalist narratives that politicize foreign capital as a threat to autonomy narratives, which politicians across the spectrum can mobilize.

The state, therefore, navigates a delicate balance. It must attract foreign capital while safeguarding perceived national interests and ensuring that investment is framed as enhancing, rather than undermining, national development.

Bangladesh employs a range of policy instruments to attract FDI such as tax holidays, customs exemptions, soft land leases in export processing zones, and promotional campaigns through the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority. While these incentives can lower entry costs, they entail fiscal trade-offs and occasionally political disputes over favouritism. Moreover, incentives alone are insufficient -- the underlying enabling environment, skills, infrastructure, energy reliability, and institutional capacity determine long-run investor decisions.

Politically, incentive schemes create winners and losers among domestic firms and regions. Firms that secure tax concessions enjoy competitive advantages, which can potentially provoke resentment among competitors and calls for policy reform.

To mitigate such distributive tensions, policy-makers must couple incentives with transparent criteria, sunset clauses, and clear performance metrics that tie concessions to employment generation, export targets, and technology transfer.

To convert FDI into sustainable development gains, Bangladesh needs a politically realistic reform agenda that acknowledges distributional constraints and power relations.

● Make incentive allocation rules public, with measurable performance targets and automatic reviews. This reduces discretionary politics and protects fiscal space;

● Design local supplier development and training programs that create backward linkages without imposing punitive local content mandates that deter technology-intensive investors;

● Streamline dispute resolution and contract enforcement while ensuring public consultations on projects that affect communities;

● Leverage multilateral and alternative partners to avoid overdependence on any single geopolitical actor, preserving negotiating leverage and policy autonomy;

● FDI is attracted to locations with skilled labour, reliable infrastructure, and transparent governance. Long-term investment in education, logistics, and rule-of-law reforms yields compounding returns

● Use investment approvals to enforce labour rights, environmental safeguards, and community consultation, reducing the risk of social conflict that can halt projects and damage the country’s reputation.

The politics of FDI in Bangladesh is a complex interplay of strategic state design, domestic vested interests, geopolitical rivalries, regulatory credibility, and distributive conflicts. FDI offers substantial prospects for technology transfer, employment, and infrastructure, but only if political incentives are aligned with developmental outcomes.

The challenge for Bangladesh is not only to attract more capital, but to attract the right kind of capital and to govern it in ways that broaden and deepen national development. Achieving this balance is fundamentally a political endeavour: it requires institutional reforms, credible oversight, and an inclusive vision of development that unites investors, the state, and society in a shared, long-term project.

Dr Nasim Ahmed holds a PhD in Public Policy from Ulster University in the UK and is currently working as Associate Professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (affiliated to the University of Dhaka). Email: [email protected].