Why do Bangladeshi businesses continue to repeat their mistakes?

How many tragedies does it take for businesses in Bangladesh to realize their mistakes? Our industries have experienced factory collapses, fatal fires, and environmental catastrophes. The stakes have never been higher.

Business executives ought to be aware by now that a company's actions and words during a crisis have the power to make or break its future.

However, we repeatedly witness the same stale strategy: Downplay the issue, shift the blame, and hope that the public's ire subsides.

In a time when news spread slowly and people had few ways to express themselves, that might have been effective. However, today? It's a recipe for disaster in the era of viral videos, immediate outrage, and constant social media scrutiny.

Take the case of Abul Khair Group-owned Shah Cement. When The Daily Star published its exposé on how Shah Cement allegedly encroached upon portions of the Dhaleshwari and Shitalakkhya river to expand its factory -- supported by aerial footage, satellite images, and statements from BIWTA officials -- what was the company's response?

Instead of addressing the issue head-on, Shah Cement issued statements that the company upholds the highest standard in adhering to all laws of the country, while the proof proved open encroachment. The firm did not own up to the issue, nor did it even pledge the redemptive measures. People saw photographs of a river turned into a landfill. Denial did not protect the brand -- it further damaged it.

And then there's Coca-Cola Bangladesh. The company had to contend with twin crises in a year. First was the uproar over groundwater depletion near its Bhaluka bottling plant. Villagers had complained of their tube wells drying up, and this resulted in protests and coverage in the media. Coca-Cola's response was to downplay the complaints, dismiss them as baseless, and even reportedly threaten lawsuits against organizers.

Far from dialogue or solutions, they dug in defensively. Social media made their stance backfire. Videos and photos of local protests were shared virally, and the company's image was hurt.

Coca-Cola was embroiled in international backlash associated with the conflict in Gaza. Calls to boycott companies thought to have connections to Israel were all over Bangladeshi social media.

Coca-Cola, which has long been the target of such campaigns abroad, also came into focus here. Coca-Cola Bangladesh attempted to change the subject by using emotion rather than providing straightforward, factual information about its corporate structure and operations.

The company unveiled a well-planned commercial, the one you have most likely seen, featuring happy Bangladeshis, upbeat music, and the implicit message that everyone in this country owns Coca-Cola. The ad avoided facts and instead leaned on national pride and shared experience, attempting to win back hearts through sentiment.

Although it might have moved some viewers, many who were seeking clarification on the Israel connection were not satisfied. The outcome? The queries continued to be asked. Calls for a boycott persisted. Instead of trying to educate, the brand seemed to be trying to divert.

Why do our businesses continue to fall into this trap? Cultural factors contribute to the issue. Admitting fault is viewed as a sign of weakness in many Bangladeshi boardrooms. Executives fear lawsuits, humiliation, and creating a precedent that may come back to haunt them.

Therefore, they make legalistic claims or publish slick advertisements that say nothing of substance rather than publicly acknowledging issues or addressing concerns. Leadership frequently loses sight of what the public truly desires -- honesty -- because of this instinct to defend the business at all costs.

The idea that bad news can be contained is another obstinate belief. In the past, a business might have called a few editors, sent a statement to publications that were supportive, and hoped the story would eventually fade.

However, the media environment of today operates differently. No story is left undiscovered for very long thanks to social media, citizen journalism, and global watchdogs. Additionally, more harm is done the longer a business remains evasive or silent.

It's not just Coca-Cola or Shah Cement. Consider the garment industry's shortcomings following the collapse of Rana Plaza or the Tazreen fire.

The way forward

Important time was lost by factory owners and associations who attacked the media, denied structural flaws, or blamed workers. The outcome? Worldwide indignation, more stringent laws, and long-lasting damage to the "Made in Bangladesh" brand.

However, things don't have to be this way. What if Shah Cement had stated, "We take these concerns seriously," immediately after journalists sent questions about the release of the river grab report?

The discussion would have changed from accusation to accountability with that one sentence. Think about what these businesses could have done differently.

Shah Cement could hire a third-party environmental impact assessment right away. They could halt riverbank development until the results are published and develop a plan for river restoration.

Or consider how Coca-Cola might have handled the water crisis by asking scientists and non-governmental organizations to conduct independent water level tests and promising to provide funding for community water solutions where necessary.

What if Coca-Cola had released a concise, fact-based statement outlining its corporate stance, distancing itself from international politics, and emphasizing its contributions to Bangladesh in relation to the boycott of Israel, rather than depending only on an emotive advertisement? Much of the rage would have been diffused by that level of openness.

Global examples demonstrate that integrity is rewarded. Due to hesitancy and inadequate communication, Toyota's 2009 recall crisis initially hurt the brand. However, the business started to win back the trust of customers after accepting responsibility, making changes, and being transparent. Here, the same idea is applicable.

Bangladesh's industries are changing quickly. Our companies are competing on a global scale and creating brands that are significant outside of our country. However, we will continue to suffer if our crisis communication is stuck in the past and is based on blame, denial, and distraction. People don't expect businesses to be flawless. They anticipate action, empathy, and the truth.

It's time for all businesses to get past legal jargon and token gestures. The general public is more intelligent than that. Nothing remains hidden thanks to social media. Businesses that own up to their mistakes, take care of issues, and truly listen will be successful in the future.

It begins with a straightforward truth that far too many people still reject: Expressing regret after making a mistake is not a sign of weakness but rather of strength. Until our businesses realize that, the cycle of denial and scandal will continue, and gaining trust will become more difficult.

Yemad Fayed Ahmed is a public relations professional.