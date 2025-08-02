Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

President Trump is playing a PR game

Regarding the deal developed by Witkoff and negotiated over several months, it now appears that Washington and Tel Aviv have shifted toward a new framework

File image: US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 08:30 AM

US envoy Steve Witkoff and American Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited Gaza to inspect aid distribution centers amid discussions of new American plans to improve the flow of humanitarian assistance, following the apparent failure of previously implemented measures.

Prior to his visit, American officials stressed that Witkoff’s meeting with Netanyahu had been positive and constructive, particularly regarding efforts to increase aid. At the same time, President Trump reiterated his vision for a final solution for Gaza. From his perspective, this means the surrender of Hamas, while providing political cover for the continuation and expansion of Israel’s military operations should Hamas refuse to comply.

Regarding the deal developed by Witkoff and negotiated over several months, it now appears that Washington and Tel Aviv have shifted toward a new framework. Instead of pursuing a partial deal, they now favor a comprehensive deal under which both living and deceased hostages would be returned to Israel. For the Americans, this would constitute the end of the war—but only if Hamas accepts, which would effectively mean surrender. If Hamas rejects the new terms, the war is expected to continue and even expand until the American and Israeli goal of what they describe as “absolute victory” is achieved.

President Trump, through this show visit to Gaza by Witkoff and Huckabee, performs a public relations game. His intention is to claim innocence by deflecting blame for the mass starvation in Gaza—which has drawn international outrage and condemnation—while simultaneously supplying Netanyahu with the support necessary to pursue total victory. In this framing, Hamas is cast as solely responsible for the famine because it refuses to surrender—a narrative that conveniently masks Israel’s responsibility for the humanitarian catastrophe. This position also works to manufacture consent for Israel’s annexation project in Gaza, which Netanyahu has claimed President Trump understands.

In essence, this is the true American position—evident both in its explicit statements and in what lies between the lines of its stated position. The urgent question now is: how will Hamas respond to this new reality? Will it confront the American‑Israeli framing of the famine? Will it accept the shift from a partial agreement to a comprehensive one? Its response cannot rest solely on the justice of resisting Israeli aggression and US support for it, but must include a sober assessment of its ability to secure famine relief, sustain armed resistance, and prepare for the political and humanitarian challenges in the aftermath of the conflict.

Yousef Ramadan is Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh

Topics:

Donald TrumpIsraelHamas
Read More

Israel risks becoming a pariah state as Doha talks collapse

Hamas and Netanyahu are locked in a war over destiny

Is the world forgetting about the genocide in Gaza?

Is the world changing?

One hundred days of extraordinary failure

The emperor’s new clothes tariffs

Latest News

How to hire a special train?

Young Bengal Tigresses to fly off to Laos Saturday

Key Aussie players return for SA white-ball matches

Krishna and Siraj rock England in Oval finale

Prosecutors call for Hakimi to face trial

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x