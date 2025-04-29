Tackling heat waves in Bangladesh: A climate urgency

As Bangladesh welcomed the Bengali New Year in 2025, celebrations were marked by intense heat. Over recent years, the country has been facing the growing effects of climate change, especially in relation to the monsoon season.

Traditionally known for its heavy monsoon rains, Bangladesh experienced a dramatic 20% drop in rainfall in 2024, particularly in the northern and southwestern regions. This led to prolonged dry spells, intensifying heat stress across the country.

This climatic shift has triggered widespread consequences. Prolonged heat waves, lower agricultural yields, worsening water shortages, and overburdened healthcare systems are just a few of the immediate effects.

These challenges reflect a global pattern of changing climate behavior where traditional coping mechanisms are proving inadequate against rising temperatures and unpredictable weather.

The brutal summer of 2024

The summer of 2024 brought extreme heat waves that severely disrupted life in Bangladesh. In cities like Dhaka, the heat index -- factoring in both temperature and humidity -- often surpassed 45°C, pushing the limits of human endurance.

Urban heat island (UHI) effects further intensified the situation, trapping heat in concrete-heavy cityscapes with little greenery. Nearly every region experienced consecutive days above 40°C, leading to more than 700 heat-related deaths -- one of the highest in the country's history.

Outdoor workers in agriculture, construction, and transport sectors bore the brunt of this crisis. With millions dependent on daily wages, many were forced to reduce or suspend work during peak heat hours, leading to a 2–3% drop in national GDP.

Food security also came under threat, with rice and vegetable yields declining by up to 25%. Furthermore, heatwaves forced around 33 million students out of schools, highlighting the non-economic losses associated with extreme weather.

Why is it getting hotter?

The Zurich Climate Resilience Alliance (ZCRA) project-supported study, conducted by Concern Worldwide, identifies multiple factors driving the rising intensity of heat waves. In rural areas like Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat, deforestation and the loss of natural vegetation have reduced the landscape’s ability to regulate temperatures. Farmers, exposed to direct sunlight for long hours, face greater health risks without access to cooling or shaded areas.

Meanwhile, urban environments such as Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) experience elevated temperatures due to the UHI effect. Dense construction, limited green spaces, poor building ventilation, and increased energy consumption contribute to excessive heat accumulation.

High levels of air pollution worsen the situation by trapping heat and increasing health vulnerabilities. Both urban planning flaws and rural environmental degradation are compounding the heat crisis across Bangladesh.

Key recommendations for heat resilience

Recognizing heat as a hazard

Heat needs to be officially recognized as a major environmental and public health hazard. Integrating heat waves into Bangladesh’s Standing Order on Disaster (SOD) would allow national and local governments to allocate resources and plan ahead more effectively. Early warning systems

Timely detection of heatwaves is vital. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has begun issuing 48–72 hour warnings, helping communities prepare. Enhancing forecasting capabilities using satellite technology and AI-driven models could enable quarterly heatwave outlooks, giving more lead time for public health and safety responses. Cooling centres and community support

In 2024, the conversion of public buildings and community centres into cooling zones offered a lifeline, especially for vulnerable groups lacking in-home cooling systems. Expanding these across both urban slums and rural areas can ease heat stress while providing access to water, food, and basic healthcare. Gender-responsive strategies

Women, especially in rural and low-income households, face unique challenges during heat waves. Solutions must address their needs through awareness campaigns, improved access to clean water, healthcare, and heat-resilient housing. Including women in local climate decision-making and offering financial support such as microloans can build resilience and equity. Protecting outdoor workers

Early identification of heat-vulnerable sectors like agriculture and construction can help guide interventions. Regulations should limit outdoor work during peak heat, while ensuring access to water, shaded rest areas, and protective equipment. These measures can safeguard health and livelihoods simultaneously. Strengthening healthcare systems

Hospitals must be equipped to manage heat-related illnesses. In 2024, many saw surges in patients with heatstroke and dehydration. Boosting hospital infrastructure, training medical staff, and deploying mobile health units to remote areas are essential to reduce mortality during heatwaves.

As Bangladesh faces another hot summer in 2025, possibly influenced by a “weak” El Niño, the urgency to act is clear. By strengthening early warning systems, expanding cooling infrastructure, supporting vulnerable groups for food security, and integrating heat into national disaster planning, the country can build a more heat-resilient future for its people.

Shahnawaz Whara is Technical Advisor-Humanitarian and Resilience, Concern Worldwide in Bangladesh. [email protected].