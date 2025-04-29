Can the rich and powerful inspire more climate action?

In a survey covering the UK, China, Sweden and Brazil, a majority of people agreed that we need to drastically change the way we live and how society operates, to address climate change.

Another study involving more than 130,000 people across 125 countries found that 69% said they would donate 1% of their income to climate action.

However, when asked in the same survey what proportion of others in their country would be willing to do the same, the average estimate was only 43%. This underestimation of others’ concern is known as pluralistic ignorance.

This fuels a vicious cycle: Silence begets silence. People hesitate to advocate for policies like cycle lanes or meat taxes, fearing social isolation, while politicians avoid championing measures seen as “career-limiting.” The result is a democracy trapped by unspoken consensus.

Even climate-conscious politicians frame low-carbon lifestyles such as avoiding flying or eating meat as extreme, wary of hypocrisy accusations if their personal choices fall short. This “greenhushing” isn’t just political caution -- it’s a failure to recognise that most people are primed to follow bold examples.

When leaders visibly adopt low-carbon behaviour, they can help address pluralistic ignorance.

Authentic climate leadership can transform public understanding of climate solutions

Building on progress

Public willingness to make sacrifices for climate action is closely tied to perceptions of fairness and necessity. Crucially, people want to see that their own efforts are being matched by others, especially those with larger carbon footprints.

This is why leaders and other high-profile people should visibly lead by example, demonstrating commitment and helping to establish new social norms.

Research shows that public support for subsidies for heat pumps, solar panels, electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies often depends on whether these subsidies are perceived as fair and inclusive.

Most agree that subsidies must help ensure that all households, especially those with lower incomes, can be involved. This makes it especially important for wealthy and high profile people to lead by example.

Leaders who take low-carbon actions are seen as more credible, not less. The most effective leadership frames climate action as pragmatic and rooted in everyday life, rather than as a test of virtue.

Overcoming pluralistic ignorance requires leaders to articulate a new story -- one that acknowledges the “invisible transition” already underway while inviting everyone to help finish the job.

This means equipping leaders at every level with the tools and confidence to adopt and advocate for low-carbon choices.

It also means normalizing the reality that climate leadership is not about perfection, but about consistency and transparency.

Figures like Clover Hogan, founder of Force of Nature, and Christiana Figueres, former UN climate chief, openly share their own “climate confessions” -- acknowledging the challenges, contradictions and imperfect choices that come with striving for a low-carbon life.

By embracing and communicating their imperfections, they demonstrate that visible, relatable climate leadership is about honesty and persistence, helping to shift expectations and inspire others to take action in their own lives.

Authentic climate leadership can transform public understanding of climate solutions. By illuminating the transition already in progress -- and their own part in it -- leaders can transform pluralistic ignorance into pluralistic action.

The task is not to convince people to care about climate change, but to show them that they already do, and to make visible the collective progress that is often hidden in plain sight.

Sam Hampton is a Researcher, Environmental Geography, University of Oxford. Tina Fawcett is an Associate Professor, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford. This article first appeared in The Conversation and has been reprinted under special arrangement.