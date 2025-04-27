As Dhaka continues to expand and urbanize, the challenges of daily commuting are only intensifying. From chronic traffic congestion to increasing air and noise pollution -- particularly during the monsoon season -- getting to and from the office has become more of a battle than a routine. In this evolving landscape, remote work is no longer a novelty; it's a necessity worth integrating meaningfully into organizational culture.

The commute conundrum

In Dhaka, even a short-distance commute can easily consume an hour each way. During rush hour or inclement weather, this can stretch to two hours of daily lost time. That’s nearly 10 hours per week -- time that cannot be utilized for anything productive other than enduring a gridlock that saps both physical and mental energy.

What if even one or two of those days could be reclaimed?

Some organizations have taken an intentional step toward this mindset shift by allowing roster-based remote work once or twice a week. The impact has been palpable. Offices are quieter, allowing those who are physically present to concentrate better.

Meanwhile, those working remotely are able to structure their day for deeper strategic planning and creative thinking -- tasks that are often difficult to execute effectively in an open office environment riddled with distractions.

This isn’t about offering employees a “day off.” It’s about rethinking productivity, presence, and the evolving nature of work in a digital age. It's about recognizing that effective work is not defined by location, but by outcomes and accountability.

When larger corporations adopt structured remote work -- just one day a week -- the impact goes far beyond their own office walls. Imagine the ripple effect on Dhaka’s roads if thousands of employees stayed off the streets during peak hours, even once a week.

The redistribution of traffic could ease congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and minimize noise pollution. In a rapidly growing metropolis, this isn’t just an HR policy -- it’s a small but scalable act of corporate social responsibility.

Integrating remote work, even partially, isn’t just good for employees -- it’s good for cities. Fewer vehicles on the road mean less congestion, lower carbon emissions, and reduced noise pollution.

These aren't abstract benefits -- they contribute directly to the quality of life in our urban centres.

Companies must be willing to measure productivity by performance, not by attendance

The role of accountability and work ethic

Of course, the model only works if employees approach remote work with the same level of professionalism they bring to the office. Being presentable for impromptu virtual meetings should be a basic expectation. It doesn’t require perfection -- just a virtual background and a noise-free environment go a long way.

Employees must also take ownership of their schedules. Starting the day with a clear list of tasks, placed in a visible spot on their screen or workspace, creates the structure needed to maintain productivity. Simple habits -- like standing up to stretch, drinking water, or taking scheduled breaks -- help boost concentration and reduce screen fatigue.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked benefits of remote work is its contribution to mental well-being. Reducing even one day of commuting per week can significantly ease stress levels. Employees report feeling more energized, more focused, and better able to manage both professional and personal responsibilities when given the flexibility to work from home occasionally.

A mindset shift

As with any transformation, success depends on trust -- trust in your team, your systems, and your culture. Companies must be willing to measure productivity by performance, not by attendance. Employees, in turn, must embrace the responsibility that comes with flexibility.

Remote work isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, and it may not be feasible for every industry or organization. But for knowledge-based roles that require strategy, creativity, and deep thinking, it can be a game-changer.

The sooner we recognize this as a sustainable work model -- and not just a post-pandemic adjustment -- the more we stand to gain as individuals, companies, and as a city.

Kishwar Mubin Chowdhury is Business Head, FranklinCovey Bangladesh, Infinigent Consulting Ltd.