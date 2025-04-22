Dry days, dirty air

Dhaka is no stranger to various environmental challenges, yet prolonged absences of rainfall has become an emerging concern. From polluted skies to runaway flooding, its residents have long found themselves trapped in a cycle of natural and man-made miseries.

Yet a new worry has begun to take hold among the city’s residents -- the extended dry spells.

In the last several months, the city has been afflicted by an unusual weather pattern characterized by an extended period of dryness and lack of rain. Meteorologists and climate experts say the anomaly could be on account of larger climatic changes, including global warming and changes in the monsoon due to El Nino and other oceanic conditions.

The situation has been aggravated by rapid urbanization. And as these concrete jungles grow, the city loses more of its natural water bodies and green spaces that help regulate temperature and maintain local ecological balance.

One of the most direct and visible repercussions of no rainfall in Dhaka is the increase in air pollution. Typically, rain serves as a natural cleanser, washing away airborne particles, dust, and pollutants. These particles are simply suspended in the atmosphere and without rain, it makes it more toxic.

Dhaka is already one of the world’s most polluted cities. Dust from construction, vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, and burning biomass all add to the thick haze that covers the city. Long-term exposure to such contaminated air could also cause respiratory illnesses. Children, senior adults, and people with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

In hospitals and clinics around Dhaka, doctors have noted an increase in patients with complaints of shortness of breath, persistent cough, and chest pain. And, with no rain in forecast to wash away the pollutants, public health systems may be further pressured in coming weeks.

Rain not just impacts air quality but is also important for maintaining the water table. The extended dry period is stressing Dhaka’s already overstretched water delivery system. The city relies heavily on groundwater and is drawing it more rapidly than it can be renewed -- a situation that is exacerbated when it does not rain.

Reduced availability of water can result in dehydration, heat stress and other ills, and this issue is more prevalent among slum dwellers and low-income neighbourhoods with limited access to potable water. In addition, limited access to safe water can pose a risk to sanitation, hygiene and food preparation, increasing the risk of gastrointestinal diseases and infections that further lead to deterioration of air quality.

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) has already alerted to the possibility of water shortages in Dhaka if the dry weather persists. In some places residents have no choice but to queue for some distance to reach communal taps, or pay private suppliers for higher prices and inferior quality.

Stagnant water from past rains can be left behind, thus when there is no further rain to wash away all that remaining water, the mosquitoes use it as a breeding ground. This could also heighten the risk of dengue, chikungunya, and other vector-borne diseases.

Additionally, dry and dusty conditions promote the transmission of airborne pathogens, in particular mycobacterium tuberculosis and influenza. In schools, offices, and public transport, close quarters in unclean and poorly ventilated conditions increase the risks of transmission. Under this scenario, health services may have to deal with a double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The economic consequences of air pollutants and unclean water are huge. According to a World Bank report, the estimated loss due to air pollution was between $11.5 billion to $13 billion in 2019 in Bangladesh, accounting for 3.9% to 4.4% of the GDP of the country. These costs arise from healthcare spending, lost labour productivity, and diminished agricultural productivity.

Ultimately, in the long run, Dhaka will need to engage in sustainable urban planning, with an emphasis on climate-resilient infrastructure, green spaces, and improved waste management.

The impacts reverberate in every aspect of urban life, from the air we breathe to the water we drink. Unless corrected swiftly, millions of lives could be at risk.

M Jahangir Alam is Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Eminence Associates for Social Development. Mobile: 01717061719. Email: [email protected].