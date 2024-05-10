Celebrating the power of humour and healing

“Laughter dies out but is never dead

Laughter lies out the back of its head

Laughter laughs at what is never said

It trills and squeals and swills in your head

It trills and squeals in the heads of the dead

And so all the lies remain laughingly spread

Sucked in by the laughter of the severed head

Sucked in by the mouths of the laughing dead.”

-- Harold Pinter

Laughter is often underestimated in its power, but it possesses an incredible ability to enhance our everyday wellness and overall well-being. While it may not directly heal or solve our problems, its impact in alleviating stress and promoting a sense of joy is immeasurable.

World Laughter Day, marked annually on the first Sunday of May, symbolizes the profound therapeutic influence of laughter in promoting joy and overall wellness. It stands as a testament to the immense importance of embracing laughter as a tool for rejuvenation and connection. Its message is to celebrate the contagious joy of laughter, recognize its capacity to dissolve barriers, uplift spirits, and promote a healthier outlook on life. It serves as a reminder that amidst life's challenges, the gift of laughter offers solace, healing, and a renewed perspective, enriching our journey towards holistic wellness and collective harmony.

It also shines a spotlight on the countless community groups worldwide dedicated to promoting wellness through humour and mirth. From bustling metropolises to quaint towns, the jubilant spirit resonates far and wide, drawing hundreds of people together in shared merriment. Originating in Los Angeles in 2005, this jubilant occasion has since blossomed into a worldwide phenomenon, symbolizing humanity's enduring love affair with comedy and laughter.

Funny is popular

A sense of humour and the ability to make people laugh are widely regarded as essential soft skills that significantly enhance one's personality and attractiveness. These qualities go beyond mere entertainment; they serve as powerful tools for building rapport, promoting connections, and navigating social interactions with ease.

Individuals with a knack for humour often exude confidence and approachability, making them more engaging and likable in both personal and professional settings. Their adeptness at lightening the mood and diffusing tension not only creates a positive atmosphere but also demonstrates emotional intelligence and empathy. Moreover, humour encourages creativity, problem-solving skills, and resilience, showcasing individuals as adaptable and resourceful. In essence, a good sense of humour is a magnet for social interaction, leaving a lasting impression and making individuals more memorable, relatable, and ultimately, more attractive to others.

Health benefits

Indulging in hearty laughter offers a plethora of health benefits beyond just amusement. Not only does laughter develop a sense of well-being, but it also triggers the release of endorphins, the body's natural painkillers, thereby easing chronic pain and promoting overall happiness.

Furthermore, laughter stimulates the activation of T-cells, bolstering the immune system's ability to fend off illness. As a cardiovascular workout, laughter rivals physical activity, making it an excellent option for those unable to engage in other forms of exercise. The abdominal muscles receive a workout during laughter, toning them and providing a natural form of exercise.

Moreover, laughter reduces stress hormone levels, enhancing immune system function and reducing the detrimental effects of stress and anxiety on the body. Lastly, the cardiovascular benefits of laughter extend to lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. With its multifaceted impact on physical and mental well-being, laughter truly proves to be the best medicine for a healthier, happier life.

Injecting laughter into your life

Looking to infuse your life with laughter? Look no further than comedy clubs, where comedic gems await to tickle your funny bone and introduce you to emerging talents in the world of comedy. Dive into the vibrant world of laughter by joining comedy acts and embracing the spontaneity of improvisation classes, learning from the masters of humour along the way. Share the joy with friends and family on social media and indulge in uproarious entertainment with your favourite comedians on Netflix.

You can start a joke jar to engage the whole family in the fun. Encourage everyone to jot down their favourite jokes on slips of paper and deposit them in the jar. Whether it's a family dinner or a moment in need of cheering up, the joke jar will be brimming with laughter-inducing surprises.

It is also useful to learn to laugh at yourself. Embracing the art of self-deprecation and learning to chuckle at your own foibles can be a form of self-acceptance. Taking oneself too seriously is a common pitfall, but mastering the ability to laugh at yourself nourishes vulnerability and authenticity -- qualities that enhance interpersonal connections and lighten the mood wherever you go.

Whatever the day, whenever the chance, seize every opportunity to embrace the contagious joy of laughter and revel in the boundless benefits it brings to your life and those around you.

HM Nazmul Alam is Lecturer at the Department of English and Modern Languages, International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology.