A poultry policy for prosperity

Bangladesh’s agricultural economy has undergone a revolution in the past 20 years, and the fast-growing chicken business is driving this transformation. What went from being potentially a cottage-based, small business, the poultry sector, has turned into a highly organized, job-generating -- and GDP-generating -- segment of the economy.

Today, it is a pressing need for millions of people to provide food security, rural jobs, and nutritional supplements. As textiles and remittances generally steal the limelight, the numbers propelling the growth of the poultry sector are no less fascinating and warrant a closer look when placed alongside those of regional competitors in India, Thailand and China.

Economic snapshot

As of 2024, the poultry sector in Bangladesh accounts for 1.5-1.8% of the national GDP. Although this amount appears tiny at first look, it is significant when considering that over six million people are directly or indirectly engaged in the chicken value chain. These include feed millers, hatchery operators, transporters, traders, and veterinary care providers.

There are around 150,000 active chicken farms in the country, ranging from small home farms in rural areas to massive, vertically integrated commercial farms in peri-urban areas. They produce about 12 billion eggs and 1.6 million metric tons of chicken meat each year, supplying a significant portion of the country's protein needs.

Despite significant setbacks, the market has grown at a rate of 6-8% each year over the previous five years. The chicken industry was particularly hard impacted by supply chain disruptions, feed imports, and decreased consumer demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nonetheless, recovery was rapid, because of greater investment in biosecurity, government stimulus measures, and a renewed emphasis on domestic industry. Furthermore, periodic outbreaks of avian influenza have taxed the industry's resilience, but with enhanced monitoring and response techniques, it has responded.

Regional gaps

Bangladesh still has a long way to go in terms of regional integration. India, for example, contributes only 1.4% of its GDP from poultry, despite having substantially larger per capita consumption of both chicken and eggs, as well as a better developed export channel. India exports chicken goods to nations in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, thanks to its large-scale manufacturing facilities, reasonable price, and established quality assurance infrastructure.

Meanwhile, China and Thailand have long used their poultry businesses to generate export revenue, thanks to modern cold chains, solid food safety regimes, and innovation in value-added chicken products. While Bangladesh's exports are now low, it is resilient and inventive in small-scale agricultural and community-based systems that, with the right laws, can be scaled up.

A more targeted strategy on alternate feed sources, such as insect-based protein or locally obtained grains, might help protect the sector against global problems

Scaling SMEs out of dependency

One of the most significant restraints in Bangladesh's chicken business is its reliance on foreign feed sources, particularly soybean meal and maize. Bangladesh, like India, lacks the geographical and meteorological conditions to manufacture required inputs on a big scale, leaving it vulnerable to international price swings.

Feed accounts for up to 70% of chicken production expenses, and price volatility makes smallholder businesses unprofitable. A more targeted strategy on alternate feed sources, such as insect-based protein or locally obtained grains, might help protect the sector against global problems.

Small and medium-sized businesses remain the primary drivers of the sector. Over 80% of chicken farms in the country fall under this group, demonstrating the grassroots aspect of their development.

While this SME-driven strategy promotes mass involvement and rural economic empowerment, it has limits in terms of scalability, biosecurity, financial availability, and market connectivity. Most small farms do business informally, with little banking, insurance, or training assistance. Without adequate record-keeping and traceability, most farmers are unable to fulfill international export criteria, trapping them in a local supply chain.

Local drivers of growth

Active engagement by local business organizations has been a crucial driver of the poultry sector's structured expansion. Companies such as Kazi Farms Group, Paragon Group, CP Bangladesh, and Aftab Bahumukhi Farms have made important contributions to industrialization, quality assurance, and large-scale job creation in the industry.

These corporations have invested in advanced hatcheries, automated feed mills, integrated breeding programs, and cold storage facilities, establishing industry norms that smaller competitors may follow. They have also contributed significantly to lowering reliance on imports by establishing local skills in day-old chick production and disease management.

Furthermore, many of these enterprises participate in farmer contract arrangements, which allow rural producers to earn a predictable income while providing constant quality to customers. Their investment in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities has also helped educate communities about good livestock husbandry, immunization, and nutrition, improving the entire ecosystem from the ground up.

These companies are also becoming increasingly active in public-private partnerships, collaborating very closely with the government to lead legislative changes that will make the industry sustainable in the long term.

It is one of the reasons why Bangladesh's poultry sector has quickly modernized over recent years, with its capacity to import foreign technological know-how and apply it on the ground. As more corporations investigate export potential and value-added product development, their leadership may serve as a catalyst for the next stage of growth.

A global readiness

Export potential remains mostly untapped in Bangladesh. While the home market has expanded dramatically, the lack of a national framework for chicken product exports has hampered the industry's worldwide reach.

In comparison, India and Thailand have used their manufacturing capacities to offer halal-certified chicken to Muslim-majority nations, as well as frozen value-added goods to major international markets. Bangladesh might establish comparable trade agreements and foster regional confidence if the government, in partnership with private sector partners, concentrates on certification, processing technologies, and logistical infrastructure.

Establishing specialized chicken export processing zones and educating exporters on international food safety norms would be a positive step forward.

Bangladesh can become the chicken powerhouse of South Asia if it learns from regional mentors such as India and Thailand while staying true to the grassroots strengths that have driven the sector thus far

A national strategy

Policy assistance for the chicken sector has been inconsistent. While the government has made progress in regulating veterinary medications, promoting immunization programs, and providing farmer training, a comprehensive and long-term national poultry development policy is still lacking. In addition, the application of food safety regulations is not even.

An effective food safety and traceability system is needed for the industry to prosper in terms of quantity as well as quality. Otherwise, the industry may be hampered by issues such as resistance to antibiotics, food poisoning, and consumer mistrust.

Further potentials

Innovation and modernization represent a bright road forward. In recent years, huge commercial farms have begun to implement automation, such as climate-controlled housing, automated feeds, and digital health monitoring systems.

Startups and agritech businesses are looking at smartphone apps to monitor chicken health, blockchain to track the supply chain, and artificial intelligence to forecast production. When these technologies are applied to small and medium-sized farms, the technological gap will be closed, making growth more equal.

People's tastes are also shifting. Organic, free-range, and antibiotic-free chicken is increasingly popular, particularly among middle-class urban customers. This is a well-established habit in India, Indonesia, and even certain regions of Vietnam.

Responding to this demand has the potential to access premium markets and increase profit margins for farmers, providing they obtain enough certification and marketing support.

The road ahead

Then comes the end of poultry transformation in Bangladesh. The data shows that it is playing an ever greater role in GDP, employment, and food security. To expand this industry from home-grown stability to world-class competitiveness, Bangladesh must implement policy reform, invest in innovation and develop an export-ready environment.

Bangladesh can become the chicken powerhouse of South Asia if it learns from regional mentors such as India and Thailand while staying true to the grassroots strengths that have driven the sector thus far. The next decade is a crucial opportunity window. Establishing vast economic worth by working together in this area will require the cooperation of governments, private investors, farmers, and research institutions.

It is not simply about increasing production; it is also about improving the quality of what we produce, getting access to markets, and making sure we do it in a way that does not destroy the environment.” In combination with the right investments and a vision-driven approach, Bangladesh's poultry industry could be a linchpin in the nation-building and economic development of the country -- a model for other developing nations to replicate with reminders of inclusivity and sustainable growth.

Yemad Fayed Ahmed, Public Relations Professional.