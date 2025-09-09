Out of print

It is truly distressing what has become of the newspaper industry in Bangladesh, with many increasingly continuing to struggle financially. While there are numerous factors responsible for this financial crisis, the one common issue plaguing the industry is the staggering backlog of unpaid advertising bills that currently stands at more than Tk209 crore, as per a report by the Dhaka Tribune.

These unpaid dues have severely suffocated the industry’s ability to operate sustainably, threatening the survival of many publications that continue to play a vital role in informing and educating the public.

Newspapers remain a cornerstone of democratic society and a particularly essential pillar for accountability and transparency in Bangladesh. Print journalism plays a major role in being watchdogs of democracy and driving public discourse on critical issues. This role is especially crucial in a country where, as digital media has grown exponentially, so has disinformation and misinformation, with many therefore relying on newspapers for credible and comprehensive news.

The ongoing financial distress caused by delayed government payments of advertisement bills therefore not only undermines the industry's viability but hurts the entirety of the nation.

Advertising revenue is the lifeline for most newspapers, and delays have worsened ever since the pandemic period. Alongside rising production costs and taxes, the unpaid dues have also created an unsustainable business environment -- with many forced to either shut or severely understaff, all of which are damaging to the quality and independence of the press in Bangladesh.

We urge the relevant authorities to urgently address this backlog by clearing outstanding advertisement bills promptly. There is also a need for policies to ensure transparency and fairness in advertisement distribution, helping legitimate newspapers to thrive rather than competing against many irregular and nonviable publications.

Ensuring the smooth functioning of newspapers means safeguarding press freedom and ensuring the public receives trustworthy information. Failure to do so only makes the nation more vulnerable to disinformation and misinformation campaigns.