No plate should be empty

Despite being a primarily agrarian economy, food insecurity remains one of Bangladesh’s most pressing public health challenges. Yes, we have made commendable progress in poverty reduction and agricultural output in the past decade, but millions still lack consistent access to nutritious, affordable food.



Vulnerable populations -- especially children, low-income families, and climate-affected communities -- face daily risks of undernourishment and stunted growth. To add to their miseries, seasonal price spikes, unreliable distribution networks, and natural disasters compound the issue, making food security not just an economic imperative but a humanitarian one.



To that end, Bangladesh's new Memorandum of Understanding with the United States, ensuring the import of 700,000 metric tons of wheat annually for five years, presents a positive step towards potentially remedying the situation. However, it should be treated as a supplementary measure until and unless the overall goal of becoming self reliant in agriculture is attained.



With the ongoing climate vulnerabilities and regional disruptions, Bangladesh's reliance on dependable grain imports is a pragmatic step -- but it must be complemented by smarter storage infrastructure, transparent procurement practices, and resilient distribution networks.



As we have known for some time, long-term food security will not be achieved solely through import-based solutions. Bangladesh must invest robustly in domestic agricultural innovation, expand crop insurance programs, and incentivize climate-resilient farming. Our national nutrition policies must shift away from reactive subsidies to pro-active planning, aligning procurement with health outcomes, especially for vulnerable communities.



Only through a truly resilient food system can we pave the way for a resilient and secure economy.