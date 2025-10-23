Saudi Arabia takes major steps to end smoking epidemic

The Saudi Arabian government is taking crucial steps in a major public health push which is aimed at helping 1 million smokers quit smoking in the country. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) funded Badael, a smoking cessation company established in 2023, has scaled up its efforts to help people quit smoking, through its flagship product, DZRT - a tobacco-free nicotine pouch aimed at helping smokers quit.

DZRT is the first Saudi-made product designed to help people stop smoking. In less than two years, the company has enabled nearly 400,000 smokers to transition away from cigarettes, with 140,000 of them reportedly exiting nicotine use altogether. This initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s long-term goal of becoming tobacco-free, with the government backing harm reduction as a genuine way to save lives.

In contrast, Bangladesh remains one of the countries most affected by tobacco use in Asia. National health data shows that over 35% of adults use some form of tobacco leading to nearly 160,000 deaths each year. Despite years of awareness campaigns, graphic warning labels, and tax measures, the grip of addiction has remained strong in the country.

Badael was established to help reduce the number of smokers in the Kingdom by providing safer alternatives in line with the Quality of Life Program, one of the initiatives included in Saudi Vision 2030. Badael now expects to reach its original goal of helping one million smokers quit - initially set for 2032, by as early as 2026. The Kingdom’s plan to help smokers quit stands out as one of the region’s most ambitious attempts to reduce tobacco dependence. It does not rely on bans or punishment but instead introduces a safer, science-based alternatives to curb tobacco addiction.

Nicotine pouches provide a modern, smoke-free alternative. The product contains no tobacco, no combustion, and no smoke, which removes most harmful chemicals linked to lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke. Evidence from across the world is increasingly supporting utilizing regulated alternatives as a measure to end the smoking epidemic.

Studies from Europe and the Middle East indicate that when regulated and used properly, nicotine pouches are significantly less harmful than combustible cigarettes. In Saudi Arabia, initial reports suggest fewer hospital visits due to smoking-related illnesses, along with growing public acceptance of cessation tools that help people rather than punish them for their addiction.

Earlier this year Badeel had also has announced the launch of its “Let’s Clear the Air” anti-smoking campaign on the occasion of the company’s one-year anniversary. Through the campaign the organization called on individuals, companies and government bodies to join in and commit to achieving the initiative’s targets.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s public health strategy, products such as DZRT are based on scientific evidence suggesting reduced risk. The aim is not to replace one addiction with another but to provide a cleaner method to transition away from tobacco and eventually nicotine. This approach offers a practical lesson for Bangladesh, which today faces one of the worst tobacco epidemics in the world, on how balanced policies on regulated safer alternatives can create opportunities for harm reduction while protecting public health.

For Bangladesh, a careful introduction of safer nicotine delivery systems could complement existing tobacco control policies and bring the country closer to its goal of being tobacco-free. Saudi Arabia’s example shows that even a nation rooted in tradition can update its public health strategy without losing its core values that support its citizens’ overall well-being.