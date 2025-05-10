Teen-X Bangladesh founder Shahi Al Sadat wins PBIF Int'l Digital Business Award 2025

In a landmark achievement, 16-year-old Shahi Al Sadat, the visionary founder of Teen-X Bangladesh, has been honored with the PBIF Presents International Digital Business Awards 2025.

The award ceremony took place in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, celebrating Sadat's groundbreaking AI-powered business initiative, "What."

This innovative venture is designed to fund the development of an SOS Alert Mechanism within the Teen-X Bangladesh app, aiming to provide immediate assistance to teenagers facing digital threats.

Pioneering digital safety through innovation

Shahi Al Sadat's journey into digital entrepreneurship began at the age of 13 when he established The Startup IO Foundation.

Under this umbrella, he launched several impactful initiatives, including Kids Helplink, Teen X, and Girls TeenSafe, focusing on combating cyberbullying, child marriage, and online harassment.

These programs have directly assisted over 1,300 students and impacted more than 45 million individuals through awareness campaigns.

The "What" initiative, which earned him the recent award, is an AI-driven business model aimed at generating funds to develop an SOS Alert Mechanism within the Teen-X app.

This feature is designed to provide immediate assistance to users facing digital threats, ensuring a safer online environment for children and teenagers.

Recognition and future endeavors

In 2024, Sadat's efforts earned him a nomination for the International Children's Peace Prize, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for Children."

This nomination was put forward by the Deputy Commissioner's office of Meherpur, acknowledging his significant work in promoting digital safety and child protection.

Further solidifying his impact, Sadat received the National Tech Award 2024 for his contributions to digital safety and cybersecurity, particularly in protecting child and teen rights.

Looking ahead, Sadat has been invited to speak at TEDx Daffodil International University in 2025, where he will share his journey and insights with a global audience.

Additionally, he has been awarded a fully funded scholarship to pursue studies in Women, Gender, and Sexuality at Rice University, starting in the fall semester of 2027.

Acknowledgments and vision

Sadat attributes his achievements to the unwavering support of his father, Md Shafikul Islam, whom he regards as his idol.

He also acknowledges the inspiration and motivation provided by Shameem Hasan, the former Deputy Commissioner of Meherpur.

Asmaul Husna Zeem, public relations officer of Teen-X Bangladesh, remarked: "After establishing The Startup IO, Sadat and I envisioned working on women's and children's rights. That vision led to the inception of Teen-X. Together with our dedicated team, we aim to realize our dream of building a better Bangladesh."

With the PBIF Presents International Digital Business Award 2025, Shahi Al Sadat continues to exemplify the power of youth-led innovation and advocacy in driving societal change.