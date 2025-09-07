Monday, September 08, 2025

Leadership begins within: Dr Jahirul Haque’s vision for transformative success

At the heart of Practical Leadership is a philosophy that challenges conventional notions: leaders don’t lead others; they lead themselves

Update : 07 Sep 2025, 04:14 PM

In an era where leadership is often measured by titles and influence, Dr H M Jahirul Haque offers a refreshingly introspective take: true leadership begins with leading oneself. His newly released book, Practical Leadership, published by ULAB Press, is already gaining traction among professionals across sectors, from corporate executives to university students. But its core message is universal—success is built not on commanding others, but on mastering personal discipline, decision-making, and self-growth.

Launched at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, the book distills decades of experience into actionable principles. Drawing from his tenure as Vice Chancellor at multiple institutions and his role in shaping Bangladesh’s higher education quality assurance framework, Dr Haque emphasizes that leadership is not a position—it’s a practice.

At the heart of Practical Leadership is a philosophy that challenges conventional notions: leaders don’t lead others; they lead themselves. The book outlines how self-guidance, trust in team members, and stakeholder relationships form the foundation of effective leadership. It also warns against ego, impatience, and emotional volatility—traits that often derail potential.

One of the book’s standout themes is the importance of quick decision-making. Dr Haque argues that even imperfect decisions are better than indecision, which can stall progress and erode team morale. He also introduces the “Own and Concentrate” principle, urging readers to take full ownership of their tasks and approach them with unwavering focus.

The book’s appeal lies in its accessibility. Whether you're a student preparing for the job market or a seasoned manager navigating organizational dynamics, the lessons are practical and grounded. Dr. Haque’s insights into talent management, teamwork, and trust resonate across industries.

While the book is deeply personal, it’s also shaped by collaboration. Dr Haque credits his long-standing professional relationship with Dr Kazi Anis Ahmed—author, entrepreneur, and President of ULAB’s Board of Trustees—as a major source of inspiration. Their shared journey in building ULAB from the ground up, often working 14–16 hour days, laid the groundwork for many of the leadership principles now captured in the book.

Beyond professional anecdotes, Practical Leadership reflects a broader cultural shift in how leadership is understood in Bangladesh. It moves away from hierarchical command and toward empathetic, self-aware guidance. It’s a call to action for anyone seeking not just career advancement, but meaningful impact.

As the conversation around leadership evolves, Dr Haque’s work stands as a timely reminder: transformation starts from within. And in a country where young professionals are increasingly looking for purpose-driven paths, Practical Leadership offers both a compass and a challenge.

 

