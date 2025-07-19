The blooming online world of perfumes in Bangladesh

Fragrance collecting is on the rise worldwide and Bangladesh is no exception – a community driven by passion, nostalgia and an unrelenting curiosity for the magic of scent.

For some, a bottle of perfume is simply a daily indulgence, a spritz of confidence before heading out the door.

But for perfume collectors, it’s so much more. It’s an art form, a time capsule and a deep, often personal expression of identity.

Bangladesh’s expanding online perfume circle

Bangladesh’s expanding online perfume circle is bringing together fragrance lovers like never before.

Fragrance collecting in Bangladesh is thriving through vibrant online communities like Fragcomm Bangladesh, Perfume & Attar Group of Bangladesh and Fat Friends Fragrance, etc.

Across Facebook groups, Instagram pages and local forums, enthusiasts come together to share reviews, swap or sell rare bottles, discuss their SOTDs (scents of the day) and uncover hidden gems – turning a personal passion into a collective experience.

What was once a niche has become a vibrant online space where people connect over scents and memories.

“The thrill is in the chase”, says Maimuna Ameen, a Dhaka-based collector who has been building her collection for over a year.

Shihab Ahmed, describing the excitement of perfume collecting, said: “Finding an old formulation of Shalimar or a discontinued Jo Malone scent feels like striking gold.”

Pricey passion, sometimes thrifty

Perfume collecting is not a cheap hobby. Bottled scents can range from Tk5,000 to over Tk1 lakh, depending on the brand, rarity and age.

Some collectors even invest in fragrances the way others invest in fine art or wine.

Vintage collecting feels like treasure hunting.

There’s a growing resale market for high-end or discontinued scents, and popular perfumes often increase in value over time.

But for most collectors, the price is justified by the joy.

“Each bottle is a little world I get to visit,” says Tasnuva Azad, another collector.

Also, if you have unused or partially used perfumes, communities are ideal for buying, selling or trading.

They help you refresh your collection while finding new favorites as budget alternatives.

Always verify authenticity and condition before making a deal for a smooth experience.

Role of online communities

Instagram, Reddit forums and YouTube reviewers have transformed perfume collecting from a solitary activity into a lively global conversation.

Online fragrance reviewers, often called “fragheads,” have cult-like followings.

Collectors share “shelfies” (photos of their collections), unbox new finds, review scents and even swap rare samples.

Their detailed breakdowns and storytelling abilities often influence a collector’s decision as much as the scent itself.

More than just a bottle

What draws someone into perfume collecting?

For many, it starts with a memory – a scent worn by a loved one long ago.

Scent is one of the strongest triggers of memory, and collectors often describe their shelves as libraries of emotion – each bottle holding stories, places and people.

But collecting isn’t just about memory.

It’s the skill and creativity behind making perfume that excites them.

And then there’s the packaging, beautiful bottles, crystal caps and heritage designs – that often make a perfume look like a piece of art to display.

Sometimes the rarity of limited-edition releases creates an addictive mix of art and alchemy.

Perfume collecting is evolving, now driven by sustainability, personalization and emotion.

From refillable bottles to custom scents, it’s no longer just about owning fragrances, but curating memories and identity, one note at a time.