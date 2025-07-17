Pick the perfect SOTD – scent of the day

Finding the right fragrance is more than just picking a pretty bottle.

Whether it’s a long-lasting perfume, a light body mist or a quick-fix body spray, your choice of scent says something about you before you even speak.

But with endless options lining the shelves, how do you choose the one that truly fits you?

Know the difference

Before you start testing, it’s important to understand what sets perfumes, mists and body sprays apart.

Perfume (eau de parfum/parfum) is a high concentration of fragrance oils, rich, long-lasting and usually applied on pulse points.

Body mist is a lighter version of fragrance with more water and alcohol – refreshing and subtle, perfect for layering or casual wear.

Body sprays are typically more affordable. These are often stronger than mists at first but fade faster.

Understand fragrance notes

Understanding fragrance notes is very important while choosing the scent.

Every fragrance has three layers.

Top notes: The initial burst you smell when you first spray.

Middle notes (heart): They develop after a few minutes. These are the soul of the fragrance—often fruity, floral or spicy.

Base notes: The scent that lingers. Think woods, musks or vanilla-warm and deep.

Longevity and sillage

Longevity is about how long the fragrance lasts on your skin.

Sillage tells about how far your scent travels, like does it stay close or leave a trail?

Parfum (extrait de parfum) has the highest fragrance oil concentration at 20–30%, lasting 8 to 12 hours or more.

Eau de parfum (EDP) has 15–20% and stays for 6 to 8 hours, making it a popular daily choice.

Eau de toilette (EDT) is lighter at 5–15%, lasting 3 to 5 hours. It is great for daytime.

Eau de cologne (EDC), with 2–5%, lasts 2 to 3 hours and is often fresh and citrusy.

The lightest is eau fraîche with just 1–3%, lasting 1 to 2 hours, perfect for a quick refresh.

Perfumes have the highest longevity, but many mists and body sprays can last longer if layered correctly.

Try pairing a matching lotion or oil underneath.

Know your scent family

Fragrances are often grouped into families based on their scent profile. Recognizing which you naturally gravitate toward can narrow down your options.

Floral scents are romantic and feminine, featuring notes like rose, jasmine or peony.

Fresh or citrus fragrances feel clean and energizing, with hints of lemon, bergamot or green tea.

Woody perfumes are warm and earthy, built around cedar, sandalwood or patchouli.

Oriental scents are rich and spicy, blending amber, vanilla or cinnamon.

Lastly, gourmand fragrances evoke sweetness and comfort with edible notes like caramel, coffee or chocolate.

Pay attention to what you’re drawn to when smelling others or testing on yourself.

Bonus tip: perfume oil

Perfume oils are alcohol-free and contain a high percentage of pure fragrance, usually between 20–40%.

They tend to last longer on the skin and offer a softer, more personal scent experience.

Because they don’t evaporate quickly, the fragrance unfolds slowly and stays close to the skin, making them ideal for all-day wear.

Try it before you buy it

Perfumes react differently depending on your body chemistry. What smells amazing on someone else may not work the same way on you.

Always spray on your wrist or inner elbow and wait 15–20 minutes before making a decision.

Avoid testing more than three scents at once, as your nose will get overwhelmed.

To choose wisely, don’t rely on the first whiff.

Let the fragrance settle and see how it evolves on your skin.

Blend it with your mood

Each scent has its place in your routine.

Perfumes for special occasions or lasting impact, mists for day-to-day freshness and sprays for gym bags or on-the-go.

For humid climates or hot days, lighter mists or sprays work better. In winter, stronger perfumes tend to last longer and feel comforting.

In the end, the perfect scent is one that makes you feel like yourself or a version of you that you love.

Trendy perfumes come and go, but the right scent is the one that truly reflects your personality.

Whether it’s a luxurious designer perfume or a budget-friendly body spray, it should lift your mood, spark a memory or boost your confidence.

So take your time, explore and let your nose lead the way.