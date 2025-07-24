Dhaka Flow inaugurates ‘Transformation’ At Dutch Embassy

The Transformation: Art of Alchemy exhibition was officially inaugurated on Wednesday at the Residence Gallery of the Dutch Embassy.

Guests explored evocative works by featured artists Vinita Karim, Rokeya Sultana, Asma Akber, Abdus Shakoor, Proshanta Karmakar Buddha, Biplob Chakraborty, and Ranjit Das.

The exhibition space allowed for meaningful dialogue on the transformative power of art in healing and wellbeing.

“Community healing begins with the shared processing of grief, joy, confusion, and hope,” said Shazia Omar, founder and CEO of Dhaka Flow.

“Through this visual exhibition and our workshops, we wanted to curate a multi-dimensional experience that highlighted the importance of shared creative expression in community healing.”

“Transformation: Art of Alchemy” was a powerful step forward in Dhaka Flow’s mission to create spaces where art and wellness intersect.

As we look ahead, we are committed to deepening this work—especially by uplifting emerging and youth artists across Bangladesh. Our vision is to keep expanding opportunities for shared creative expression, and to continue exploring the ways art and community can support collective wellbeing.

Alongside the artwork, Dhaka Flow has conducted a breathwork—meditation session in the space, with another one coming up soon.

They are also hosting three art workshops at the Dhaka Flow studio, and attendees are invited to sign up using the link below.

The Dhaka Flow team was present to greet visitors and share their vision for more events that celebrate artists and create space for transformation through movement, breath, and art.

In August, the space will host another exhibition presenting youth artwork from around the country.

The exhibition remains open until the end of July, and paintings can be viewed every Saturday from 12–5pm by appointment only.