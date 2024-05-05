Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka Flow-Gulshan Club Food, Wellness Festival on May 31-June 1

It will be held on May 31- June 1 from 10:00am to 9:00pm at Gulshan Club in the capital

Update : 05 May 2024, 05:38 PM

Dhaka Flow announced the upcoming Gulshan Club Food & Wellness Festival, a celebration to raise the community's spirit through carefully curated nourishment for the mind, body and spirit. 

It will be held on May 31- June 1 from 10:00am to 9:00pm at Gulshan Club in the capital.

This festival offers participants a transformative journey towards holistic wellbeing, merging immersive yoga, meditation, sound healing, art therapy, and a curated food market promoting cruelty-free, healthy nutrition.

To foster a space where community members can come together with their whole family for holistic, wholesome fun that makes everyone feel better. 

Dhaka Flow presents activities ideal for intergenerational community bonding, grandparents, parents, youths and children are all welcome, all shapes and sizes, all fitness levels, people ready to embrace health and wellness and are open to exploring options that may call to them.

Yogini Shazzy Om and Sound Healer Kerry Breene will kick off the session. 

Attendees can look forward to experiencing Dhaka Flow’s Enlightenment Marketplace, a diverse bazaar dedicated to holistic wellness.

From skincare to healthcare services, from emotional care and Share-apy sessions to singing, from painting and meditating to jujitsu and self-defense, from books to drama to role play, the marketplace will cater to all wellness needs.

Additionally, savory flavors of healthy food options will be exhibited, menus specially curated for the festival by local restaurants.

“Indulge in your senses,” says Shazzy Om, founder of Dhaka Flow.

“Embodied practices are known to help you along your journey inwards. Breathing helps to cleanse the soul, so the mind may evolve and know its true nature, which is divine. At this festival, we are creating something that has never been done before in Bangladesh, an immersive experience designed to provide unique insight into the present moment, combining visual and auditory stimulation for ultimate relaxation," she added.

Read More

Dhaka Flow’s Wellness Retreat at Green View Golf Resort on May 24-25

How to treat heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses

Evercare Hospital Dhaka hosts colorectal cancer awareness patient forum

How to reduce sweating during summer

Beat the heat this summer with these 5 drinks

Eid beauty hacks: Quick fixes for the perfect look

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x