Amari Dhaka brings ‘Mediterranean Feast of Flavors’

Amari Dhaka announced its upcoming “Mediterranean Food Fest”, a month-long celebration of vibrant flavors, fresh ingredients, and timeless culinary traditions from across the Mediterranean region.

The festival will be held at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Amaya Food Gallery, from October 30 to November 12, offering guests an extraordinary dining experience inspired by the sun-drenched coasts of Southern Europe and the Middle East.

Guests are invited to indulge in a flavorful array of Mediterranean-inspired dishes — from sizzling kebabs, grills gourmet delights to a tempting selection of fresh salads, seafood specialties, and rustic breads.

Every dish is carefully crafted by Amari Dhaka’s talented culinary team, who combine authentic ingredients with creative presentation to deliver a truly memorable feast.

“Our Mediterranean Food Fest is a tribute to the diversity and richness of Mediterranean cuisine,” said the Amari Dhaka Culinary Team.

“We’ve reimagined classic dishes with our signature touch, blending freshness, flavor, and artistry to create a dining experience that feels both comforting and adventurous.”

The restaurant will be adorned with Mediterranean-inspired décor, evoking the charm of seaside dining — where olive oils, herbs, and the aroma of grilled delicacies fill the air.

Guests can also enjoy live cooking stations and an elegant buffet spread that highlights the region’s most beloved flavors.

Whether you’re a connoisseur of global cuisine or simply eager to explore something new, the Mediterranean Food Fest promises an enchanting culinary voyage across Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Morocco, and beyond.

Enjoy this delectable buffet at Tk7,786 net, with an exclusive “Pay 1 Eat 4” offer available for selected bank partners.