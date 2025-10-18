Picking our top spots with good vegetarian food on the menu

Granted, most Bengalis are heavy meat eaters, but there are times when people need to change their diet, maybe for health reasons, maybe they had a change of heart or because their palate changed, whatever the reason, it doesn't hurt to have vegetarian options on the menu or a vegetarian restaurant altogether.

While we may be further away from the latter, as far as vegetarian menu options go, we do have a few good ones at a few spots, and here they are:

Babumoshai Heritage

Aloor dom (a potato-based curry) is synonymous with eating it with luchi (puffed deep fried flatbread), a delectable delicacy cooked with baby potatoes, whole spices, mustard oil, and yogurt.

The curry is spiced with kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder, and the tang comes from yogurt, which is blended into the curry so that it thickens rather than operating as a distinct, lighter broth.

The baby potatoes that melt in your mouth, together with the lavishly spiced dom presented with their fluffled luchis, evoke memories of the old Bengal.

At Babumoshai heritage, this classic vegetarian meal is sure to win your hearts.

Jatra Biroti

The mushroom tehari platter is a highlight among their vegetarian options. Every bite was flavourful and left us completely satisfied.

This vegetarian version of a beloved rice and meat dish truly hits the spot, with the mushrooms serving as the perfect meat substitute and providing a rich flavour. Trust us when we say, you won’t miss the meat even for a second.

On the side, there were some impeccable mushroom koftas—perfectly cooked, succulent, and utterly delicious.

The combination of these koftas with the tehari was so harmonious that after tasting the koftas, each bite felt incomplete without enjoying both the tehari and the kofta together.

The platter also came with a side of raita (thickened yogurt) and achaar (pickle).

The combination of the savoury koftas and rice, paired with the slightly sweet raita and the zesty kick of the achaar, was absolutely delicious. It was a flavour sensation that left us wanting more.

We then tried their second platter, which was a luchi-aloo platter.

This classic dish never fails to impress. When well prepared, the combination of luchi and aloo dom promises a memorable flavour explosion, and that’s exactly what this platter delivered.

The aloor dom was subtle yet impactful, featuring a light gravy and a tangy tamarind kick. The potatoes were marinated to perfection, absorbing all the rich flavours.

The luchis were perfectly fluffy and matched the aloor dom. Each bite of the luchi-aloor dom combo was a delightful treat.

The luchi-aloor dom platter was served with a side of kashundi (mustard relish) infused with guava, adding a zesty tang and fresh sweetness that created a mouthwatering ensemble.

Jatra Biroti also stands out for being one of the only vegetarian restaurants in Dhaka. They are located in Banani.

Bistro E

The zucchini and eggplant sandwich is a signature vegetarian dish which is a satisfying meal.

The healthy brown-bread highlights the extraordinary use of mozzarella cheese to add a buttery layer to the zucchini-eggplant sandwich.

The vegetarian delight also has sautéed onions, gherkins, boiled eggs, melted mozzarella, and the rich Harissa aioli sauce.

The meatless sandwich works like a charm even if you’re not a vegetarian.

Shodeshi

Our Bengali feast started with khichuri, a cherished staple blending rice and lentils, blending flawlessly with every dish that followed.

An array of bhortas followed, or mashes, each boasting its own distinct seasoning of salt and chili, our taste buds embarked on a journey of discovery.

From the tangy tomato mash to the timeless comfort of classic potato mash.

Each bhorta impressed with its meticulously preserved flavours. Genuinely, if you’re trying to stick to a vegetarian diet, bhortas are the way to go, whether homemade or the ones at Shodeshi.

Whether you’re thinking of turning vegetarian or not, these spots are well-worth a visit, and we urge you to also give their vegetarian options a try, not change your mind but definitely to have an open mind, and maybe to see that it may not be a very difficult switch if certain dietary restrictions were to pop up.

Also, it would give you the chance to empathize with those who have turned vegetarian.