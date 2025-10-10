Picking our top irresistible pasta dishes

Pastas are the ultimate comfort food. Whether you like it extra saucy or not, a good plate of warm pasta is sure to pop into your head the minute you want a satisfying carb fix after a long day, maybe second only to rice.

Here’s a list of places we think serve irresistible pasta.

Depending on whether you like alfredo or a tomato-based sauce, chicken or surf and turf in your pasta, or just prefer a sprinkle of olive oil and parsley in your pasta, or even just a big bowl of good lasagna, this list has you covered.

Pizza Da Wali

Their spinach- and ricotta-filled ravioli is heavenly, with the tomato sauce taking center stage.

It is the star of the dish. While the dish is delicious as is, if you like, you can top it all off with freshly grated parmesan cheese and a little bit of chili flakes for that extra bit of spice.

If tomato-based pastas are your go-to, this pasta is definitely worth a try.

Pizza Da Wali is located in Gulshan 2.

Brio

Lasagna is undoubtedly one of the most indulgent pasta dishes out there, and the one at Brio hits the spot.

Layers of house-made pasta, creamy béchamel, savoury meat sauce, and a golden crisp crust.

This lasagna is as traditional as it gets, and it's done right. The moment it hit the table, the rich aroma filled the air, and each bite was well-balanced. It is comfort food at its finest, with flavours that never disappoint.

Next, we dove into the seafood aglio olio, a plate of spaghetti that struck the balance between light and satisfying.

The house-made spaghetti was a standout, with a delightful bite that only fresh spaghetti can deliver. The dish was seasoned simply, yet masterfully, in olive oil, garlic, and parsley.

The shrimp was tender and succulent and added a touch of sweetness that elevated the whole dish.

What truly made this aglio olio special, though, was how effortlessly light it felt. It was a refreshing change from the usual rich and heavy pasta plates. This aglio olio is a good option for a satisfying lunch that won't make you feel bloated.

Brio is located in Gulshan 2.

Brisket and Bistro

Their seafood marinara spaghetti stole the show. Lightly spiced and generously coated in marinara sauce, it was unforgettable.

The prawns and crabs added the perfect touch, and the tomato sauce had just the right balance of tangy and spicy.

Brisket and Bistro is located in Dhanmondi.

La Mirchi

The chicken Alfredo, a masterpiece crafted with generous amounts of parmesan and heavy cream over perfectly cooked pasta, was simply out of this world.

Long, extra-width pasta enveloped in cheese and cream, drizzled with olive oil and garlic, delivers an enticing aroma that hints at the culinary delight to come.

Served hot, this dish elevates comfort food to new heights. If you're in search of a classic pasta dish, look no further.

La Mirchi is located in Uttara.

C House Milano

Their Tagliatelle Mare E Monte is a delightful surf and turf pasta adorned with prawns, calamari, squid, assorted mushrooms, and a luscious tomato-based sauce.

The seafood was well-made, and the pasta also soaked up the sauce and all the rich seafood flavours, letting us enjoy the intense yet satisfying pasta, and one that lived up to our expectations as well.

C House Milano is located in Gulshan 2.

Verdict

Like we always say with our lists, prices may vary from our last visit, so it's best to figure out the prices on your next visit while you enjoy a delicious bowl of pasta.

We do recommend you try all of it and decide if your list matches ours, or maybe if you’d like to add a place or two to this list.

Their locations also vary, but we can tell you, all these pasta dishes are worth the trip.

If you’re a fan of pasta, keep this list handy for when your next pasta cravings hit, and any of these places will not disappoint.

Maybe finish your pasta meal with a good dessert from either of these places too.