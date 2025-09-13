Our top restaurants with the best thirst-quenchers

While we appreciate good food and well-made dishes at a restaurant, good beverages when made well, are equally enjoyable and a reason to return.

At times they are the saving grace.

There are some spots that take their beverages just as seriously as their dishes and here they are:

Smashed Burgers

The shakes for dessert at this burger spot in Dhaka work like a charm. Not only do they quench your craving for dessert in the best way possible, but also leave you with a deep appreciation for shakes.

Must Haves: We had the salted Caramel Oreo and a frosty Strawberry. The salted Caramel Oreo shake was thick, full of creamy salted caramel with large Oreo chunks, making for a satisfying dessert.

The frosty strawberry shake had a dominant strawberry flavour and was equally enjoyable, especially after a spicy burger.

We can tell you, there’s a possibility you will go back just for the shakes once you have had them, but you will most likely also have a burger while you are at it, they are just as good as the shakes.

Pulp Fiction

The stars of Pulp Fiction are their variety of healthy beverages, and even if you don't necessarily live in Lalmatia, the beverages are worth the trip.

Must-Haves: The Purple Lady, a dragon fruit milkshake that transforms the typically bland fruit into a creamy, sweet treat. The rich, deep purple colour of this milkshake was as charming as its taste, making it a definite success.

Tropical Glow, is another one of their gems. A vibrant mix of beetroot, orange, and mango. The beetroot and orange dominate both the flavour and the deep scarlet hue, creating a uniquely refreshing blend.

The earthy taste and thick texture of beetroot combined with the citrusy essence of orange is a delightful surprise.

You must have more than just the one beverage at this spot, they’re all uniquely refreshing and worth your buck at the same time.

The Brazilian Lemonade too, was an instant hit from the first sip. The combination of zesty lemonade and smooth, creamy condensed milk was an unexpected but utter winner, both tart and sweet, thoroughly satisfying.

Brew Buddies

This spot serves comfort food, but it would not be wrong to say that they mastered the art of making drinks just as comforting.

Must-Haves: We had the Tres Leches Latte, made with three kinds of milk; condensed milk, UHT milk and cream cheese with a touch of black salt to top it all off.

We have to say, this was one of the most thoughtful and well-crafted drinks that we have had.

Once we gave it a good stir right at the beginning, the thick sips were utterly creamy and milky, and then went back and forth between being thick, light and back to thick again all while making all of the different mixtures evident.

While the drink was predominantly on the sweeter side, the touch of black salt was an absolute masterstroke, as it cut right through the sweetness to give us just the right balance between sweet and salty in in the form of a drink that could be constituted as a meal all on its own because of the heavy texture. This drink was sinful in the best way possible, and we are here for it.

Baan Busaba

This East-Asian spot not only serves authentic East-Asian cuisine but also some very interesting beverages alongside some authentic ones.

Must-Haves: We had three favourites: The milk Thai iced tea, the peach iced tea, and the matcha mango, and believe us when we say, they are all must-haves.

The matcha mango, in particular, was a unique drink. The bitterness of the matcha was balanced well with the raw mango, but only after a good stir.

It was a thoroughly interesting and intriguing drink, and that it was a combination of two fan-favourite ingredients made us love it even more.

Melting Pot

This Japanese-Korean spot also nailed their beverages in a way that it’s memorable for us, and while you will enjoy their dishes, it is equally important for you to try their beverages to see just how good they are.

Must-Haves: We had a thick strawberry smoothie, which was delectable and refreshing on a different level. It was thick, well balanced and utterly delicious. Even if you’re not a fan of strawberry or even smoothies, this drink can change your mind, for the better.

We also had a mint lemonade that was relished. However, the strawberry smoothie won us over.