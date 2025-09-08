Melting Pot serves affordable, delicious Japanese and Korean delicacies

Melting Pot is a Japanese-Korean restaurant in the capital and one of the first restaurants in Dhaka to bring those flavors to the local culinary scene.

While most of their food is authentic, some have a fusion touch to them.

“I would not say our food is entirely authentic; I try and keep most of it that way, while some dishes are fusion,” said owner AKM Atiquzzaman Swapon.

From Tteotbokki to Katsu curry, they have a variety that will spoil you for choice.

Food

We had some California rolls and Teriyaki Chicken Nanban for appetizers.

The California rolls were classically good and satisfying.

The sushi rolls, made masterfully, were comforting; dipped in soy sauce, this plate of sushi felt like a complete appetizer.

We then had the Teriyaki Chicken Nanban, which is a twist on the fried chicken Nanban; their version of the chicken is not fried, and we relished this take just as much, if not more.

The carefully made Nanban sauce definitely stole the show for us.

For mains, we had the fish katsu curry, again a twist on the classic chicken katsu. The marination on the breaded fish was a master stroke. Savory, ever so lightly tangy, and completely hitting the spot with the broth and the rice, this Katsu was top-notch.

We then had the Korean chicken ramen; while the broth was well seasoned and the noodles well cooked, the chicken itself lacked the distinct “Korean” flavor. It was dominantly savory and good overall, but just not the flavor we were promised.

Lastly, we had the Tteokbokki, served with sausages and a flavorful spicy sauce that the rice cakes were doused in.

We thoroughly enjoyed this version of the Tteokbokki, which, although lacking the classic broth, was still utterly satisfying, spicy, and well-made, just the way we like it.

For drinks, we had a thick strawberry smoothie, which was delectable and refreshing on a different level. Even if you’re not a fan of strawberry or even smoothies, this drink can change your mind, for the better.

We also had a mint lemonade that was relished. However, the strawberry smoothie won us over.

The price range for a meal at Melting Pot is Tk325 to Tk720.

Ambience

While Melting Pot has four branches, we visited the one in Mirpur 12. The decor is simple yet elegant, with ash couches and wooden tables and chairs.

The space is comforting yet trendy while being elegant.

Ultimately though, it is the food that completes the ambience at Melting Pot.

Challenges

Opened six years ago in 2019, Melting Pot has seen a change in customer spending habits over time, which, according to Atiquzzaman, is because of the reduced purchasing power over time.

“People are careful about eating out and how they spend their money now,” he said.

“I do believe it’s because of the current economic and political climate and the overall decrease in purchasing power,” he added.

Having stayed in Japan for a long time and working in Bangladeshi restaurants in Japan, Swapon said he keeps the flavors authentic to Japanese and Korean unless it is absolutely necessary to tweak for the Bangladeshi palate.

“I keep it as authentic as I can and tweak it for our local palate only if necessary for certain dishes, just as we tweaked Bangladeshi food for the Japanese palate,” he added.

They import most of their ingredients; inflation and the hike in prices for ingredients remain one of their biggest challenges, according to Atiquzzaman.

Verdict

Located in Mirpur 12, Bailey Road, and a couple other areas in Dhaka, Melting Pot truly serves some delicious variations of Japanese and Korean dishes.

We relished their fusion takes on these classics, which is rare.

Their Tteokbokki, fish Katsu curry, and Teri Nanban are all must-haves. If you’re ever in Mirpur 12, or live in the neighborhood, or near any of the other branches, you absolutely must visit Melting Pot, if you haven't already done so.

Overall, the hospitality and service, too, did leave us feeling happy and satisfied.

The service also made it a memorable experience and gave us another reason to make sure that we visit again, and we do think you should do the same.

If you have not visited them before, take our word for it, and see if you agree.